Caitlin Clark sets another milestone in the Fever’s season-opening loss

Caitlin Clark returned to the court with the Indiana Fever and once again entered WNBA history.

After several months away from official action, the Indiana Fever saw the return of their top star to the court. Despite the loss to the Dallas Wings, Caitlin Clark marked another milestone in her career reaching 1,000 career points in her 54th WNBA game, becoming just the 8th player in history to hit this mark.

Cynthia Cooper accomplished it in 45 games, while Seimone Augustus did it in 46 games. Notably, Hall-of-Famer Tamika Catchings also scored her 1,000th point in her 54th game with the Fever.

Cynthia Cooper: 45 games (Houston Comets)

Seimone Augustus: 46 games (Minnesota Lynx)

Arike Ogunbowale: 51 games (Dallas Wings)

Elena Delle Donne: 52 games (Chicago Sky)

A’ja Wilson: 53 games (Las Vegas Aces)

Caitlin Clark: 54 games (Indiana Fever)

Tamika Catchings: 54 games (Indiana Fever)

Breanna Stewart: 54 games (New York Liberty)

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The former Iowa Hawkeyes player continues to leave her mark on the history of this league. Previously, she reached 400 assists in just 48 games, becoming the fastest player to achieve it.

1K for CC 🔥



congrats to Caitlin Clark on 1,000 career points 📚 pic.twitter.com/1IYdb2C0PX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 9, 2026

Clark’s return to the court

Caitlin Clark finished yesterday’s tough loss against the Wings with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists, showing flashes of her signature playmaking despite the result. It was a highly anticipated return for the star guard, especially considering her last official appearance on the court dates back to July 2025.

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Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

Entering WNBA history

Although Caitlin Clark still has a long way to go in her WNBA career, it already appears she could eventually climb into the league’s all-time leading scorers. Currently, the 10th spot in the Top 10 is held by Candace Parker with 6,574 points.

While the podium remains headlined by Diana Taurasi (10,646), Tina Charles (8,396), and DeWanna Bonner (7,807), Clark is steadily climbing the ranks of the league’s most elite scorers.