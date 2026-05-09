Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever remain positive despite loss to the Wings in the 2026 WNBA season opener

The Indiana Fever fell at home to the Dallas Wings in the return to action of their star player, Caitlin Clark, in the 2026 WNBA season opener.

The start of the 2026 WNBA season for the Indiana Fever got off on the wrong foot. The loss to the Dallas Wings may have represented a significant setback; however, Caitlin Clark expressed satisfaction and optimism about what lies ahead.

“It was a great test. It was a great game. Our locker room was positive afterwards,” she revealed during her press conference. July 15, 2025, was the last time Clark officially stepped onto the court alongside her teammates.

In a 107–104 loss decided on the final play with a three-point attempt by Kelsey Mitchell that did not go in, the home team fought until the end but were unable to come away with the victory.

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Caitlin Clark finished with strong stats in her return: 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. Gradually, the team’s biggest star is regaining her best form.

Caitlin Clark on the Fever's loss to the Dallas Wings in the season opener:



"It was a great test. It was a great game. Our locker room was positive afterwards." pic.twitter.com/7BpL0bchjW — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) May 9, 2026

The moment Clark had to be assisted

During a stretch of the game, Caitlin Clark went to the locker room to have her back adjusted. When asked about the situation, Stephanie White, head coach of the Indiana Fever, revealed that it will be a recurring situation.

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“It’s going to be an ongoing thing,” she said. White also added: “We wouldn’t have played her 30 minutes if she wasn’t okay.”

Caitlin Clark went to the locker room to get her back adjusted during the season opener. #Fever head coach Stephanie White said "it's going to be an ongoing thing."



White also added Clark is okay, saying "We wouldn't have played her 30 minutes if she wasn't okay." pic.twitter.com/xpkcwztvqB — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) May 9, 2026

What’s next for the Fever?

The Indiana Fever are gearing up for a busy and competitive week as they look to build momentum in the standings. The stretch begins on Wednesday, May 13, with a challenging road trip to take on the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

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The team then returns to its home court for a pair of matchups, hosting the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 15, followed by a high-energy clash against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 17. This three-game slate represents a crucial opportunity for the roster to showcase its growth in front of a home crowd.