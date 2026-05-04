Fever renew hopes of having Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull for the 2026 WNBA season opener

The Indiana Fever’s excitement for a new season is high. For the first time in a long while, they will have Caitlin Clark at full strength, as well as Lexie Hull, who is hopeful of being available for the 2026 WNBA season opener against the Dallas Wings.

“I feel great,” the shooting guard said in an interview after missing the preseason games due to injury. Clark, meanwhile, hit one of her knees in one of those matchups, which raised concern among both fans and observers.

The Fever’s main star appeared at today’s practice wearing a leg sleeve, but Stephanie White downplayed the situation. “It looks good on her, doesn’t it?” the head coach said, via the Indianapolis Star’s Chloe Peterson. It’s “a style thing,” she added.

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Next Saturday, May 9, Indiana will begin a new dream of reaching the Finals. Expecting a full-packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse, they will host Paige Bueckers’ team in an attempt to start on the right foot.

Leg sleeve Caitlin has entered the building pic.twitter.com/A0cwJ7hECa — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 4, 2026

The injury that has troubled Hull

Lexie Hull was sidelined for the entire 2026 preseason due to a lingering hamstring injury. Initially described as “hamstring tightness,” the issue forced her to miss all three exhibition games against the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings, and the Nigerian National Team as head coach Stephanie White opted for a precautionary approach.

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Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever.

Positive preseason for Indiana

The Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, showcased a high-powered offense throughout their three-game preseason slate. They kicked off with a dominant 109–91 victory over the New York Liberty, followed by a tough 95–80 loss against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever closed out their exhibition schedule in spectacular fashion, routing the Nigerian National Team 105–57. These performances highlighted the team’s scoring potential and the growing chemistry between Clark and the rest of the roster as they prepare for the 2026 regular season.

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Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

The first challenges for the Fever

With the main goal of starting the season in strong form and ultimately going beyond the semifinal finish achieved in 2025, these are the first games the Fever will face:

vs Dallas Wings, May 9th

at Los Angeles Sparks, May 13th

vs Washington Mystics, May 15th

vs Seattle Storm, May 17th

vs Portland Fire, May 20th