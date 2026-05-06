Fever announce roster cuts just three days before 2026 WNBA season debut vs Wings

The Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White, will open the 2026 WNBA season with a key matchup against the Dallas Wings.

Just days before the start of a new WNBA season, the Indiana Fever have lost three players heading into the campaign. Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark, and the rest will make their debut this Saturday against Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings.

According to the Fever’s official website, the franchise has waived guards Megan McConnell, Jessica Timmons, and Kayana Traylor. Last-minute changes to Indiana’s rotation.

Both Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are the team’s top standouts at that position. From here on, it will be a matter of seeing what strategy the coach will use for each of the matchups ahead.

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The highly anticipated debut for the Fever

The highly anticipated return of the Indiana Fever is set for Saturday, May 9, as they tip off their regular season at home. The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where they are scheduled to face the Dallas Wings.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

Fans can expect the action to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, marking the start of a historic 44-game season where every single Fever matchup will be featured on national television.

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Fever’s coach Stephanie White eagerly awaits Clark’s return

The outcome of the Fever’s last season might have been different if Caitlin Clark had been fully healthy. With her groin injury now behind her, Stephanie White is excited about what her star player can bring to the team.

“I’m happy for her that she can find joy in playing again and just go out and do what she does best,” the head coach recently revealed to the press.

"I'm happy for her that she can find joy in playing again and just go out and do what she does best."#Fever head coach Stephanie White shared earlier how happy she is that Caitlin Clark is fully healthy and ready to start the regular season. pic.twitter.com/xFW8jdEe0x — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) May 5, 2026

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Clark wants to take it step by step after her injury

The game against the Wings will mark Clark’s return to the court after a long absence in the WNBA following her injury in the 2025 season. Although she feels fully healthy, the guard prefers to ease her way into the start of the season.

“I think you just take it game by game. That’s how you approach things. This one is just as important as the next, but you remain focused on the one right in front of you.”