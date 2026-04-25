Is Caitlin Clark playing today in 2026 WNBA preseason game between Indiana Fever and New York Liberty?

The WNBA is slowly starting to get into action, and the preseason is beginning to take shape. The New York Liberty host the Indiana Fever, in what is expected to be Caitlin Clark’s return to the court after a long injury layoff.

The team’s biggest star, under head coach Stephanie White, is not listed on the Fever’s injury report, so she is expected to take the court at Barclays Center. However, other key players will be absent due to injury.

According to what was announced on the franchise’s official X account, four players will be out this afternoon: Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Damiris Dantas, and Ty Harris. Different injuries have prevented them from being available alongside their teammates for this game.

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The Fever are beginning to get excited about what could be a promising season for them. Improving on their previous WNBA semifinal appearance is the main goal—can they achieve it with Clark on the court this season?

Status Report for tomorrow's game at New York:



Aliyah Boston – Out (lower leg)

Damiris Dantas – NWT

Ty Harris – Out (knee)

Lexie Hull – Out (hamstring) pic.twitter.com/2F0x9ktuTl — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 24, 2026

A long layoff for Clark

Caitlin Clark’s 2025 sophomore season was severely hampered by a series of physical setbacks that began during the preseason. She initially struggled with left quad and groin injuries that limited her availability early on, and her season was eventually cut short following a right groin injury sustained on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun.

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While attempting to rehab, she suffered additional complications, including an ankle sprain and a bone bruise, which led to the joint decision with the Indiana Fever in early September to sideline her for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. In total, Clark was limited to just 13 games in 2025 and remained off the court for over eight months before finally returning to full-contact action during training camp in April 2026.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

What’s next for the Fever?

Following their preseason matchup against the Liberty, the Indiana Fever will continue their exhibition schedule with two home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They are set to host the Dallas Wings on April 30, followed by an international friendly against the Nigerian National Team on May 2.

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The Fever will then officially tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season on Saturday, May 9, with a highly anticipated home opener against the Wings, marking a busy start to their 44-game campaign.