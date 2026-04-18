Caitlin Clark will continue playing alongside Aliyah Boston, who signs historic contract extension with Fever

Caitlin Clark is breathing a sigh of relief and is excited about making a big run in the upcoming WNBA season. The Indiana Fever have shaken up the league market, with Aliyah Boston becoming the highest-paid players in league history after signing a major contract extension.

“3x-WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston is signing a four-year, $6.3 million contract extension with the Indiana Fever, giving her the richest total salary in league history to date, Zack Miller of WME Basketball tells me, [Shams Charania] and [Kendra Andrews]. She will make $1M in the upcoming season and 20% of the cap through 2029,” Alexa Philippou wrote on X.

The insider also added: “The extension stems from the EPIC provision of the new CBA, which, due to her previously earning an all-WNBA selection, allows her to effectively replace what she was set to earn in 2026 and accelerates her ability to earn the max.”

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Stephanie White has built the team she wanted: retaining her stars and adding young talent from the Draft. Are the Indiana Fever title contenders this season?

Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever.

Boston backs up her extension with her stats

During the 2025 WNBA season, Aliyah Boston reinforced her status as the Indiana Fever‘s foundational post presence, especially after Caitlin Clark’s season was cut short due to recurring groin and ankle injuries. Boston finished the year with career-high averages of 15.0 points and 3.7 assists per game, while also leading the team with 8.2 rebounds.

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Her leadership became vital when Clark was sidelined; despite the floor spacing shrinking without the star guard’s gravity, Boston stabilized the offense by becoming a more active playmaker and interior force. She set a new Fever franchise record with 361 total rebounds in a single season and recorded 17 double-doubles, ensuring Indiana remained competitive and reached the playoffs.

Her ability to anchor the defense and dominate the paint allowed the Fever to navigate a season plagued by injuries, ultimately earning her a third consecutive All-Star nod and a spot on the All-WNBA Second Team.