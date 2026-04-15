Fever help Caitlin Clark with yet another WNBA champion by announcing Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Caitlin Clark will once again be the main star of an Indiana Fever team looking to establish itself among the title contenders in the WNBA. Adding championship experience is often key, which is why the arrival of Shatori Walker-Kimbrough could prove to be a turning point for this team.

“I’m looking forward to joining an amazing organization like the Fever. I’m excited to play alongside some of the most talented players in the league.” Walker-Kimbrough said. “The success of the team last year not only speaks to the players but also Coach White and her staff, so I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

The sting of being eliminated in the most recent semifinals is still fresh. Can they now finally reach the long-awaited finals in the league?

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Walker-Kimbrough’s championship title

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough played a key role as a spark plug off the bench during the Washington Mystics’ historic 2019 championship run. Throughout that title-winning campaign, she appeared in 34 games, averaging 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting an impressive 93% from the free-throw line.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough #32.

Her defensive energy and efficient scoring were vital in the Finals, helping the Mystics secure their first-ever WNBA trophy in a thrilling five-game series.

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Adding depth to the backcourt rotation

The arrival of Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has a clear purpose for this team. Stephanie White now adds more rotation depth in the backcourt, something that could be beneficial in the long term.

“Shatori is a versatile guard who adds depth to our backcourt rotation,” said Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. “She’s a proven veteran in our league who brings a championship mindset and experience, both on and off the court.”

Clark is ready to get back in action

After a grueling recovery from the groin injury that sidelined her for most of 2025, Caitlin Clark enters the 2026 season with a fierce sense of unfinished business. The Indiana Fever star is fueled by the memory of last year’s playoff exit, where she had to watch from the sidelines as her team fell to the New York Liberty in a tough four-game semifinal series.

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Now back at full strength and fresh off an MVP performance in the international qualifiers, Clark is determined to avenge that postseason heartbreak and lead Indiana past the final hurdles to secure the championship that slipped away during her absence.