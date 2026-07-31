Is Caitlin Clark playing today, July 31, for Fever vs Fire?

The Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, visit the Portland Fire looking to secure another win and remain among the contenders in their conference.

The Indiana Fever continue to make a strong push this WNBA season, with much of their success coming from the performances of their key players on the court. With the Portland Fire as their next challenge, Caitlin Clark is expected to be available despite being listed as probable.

Lingering back discomfort had raised questions about her availability in recent games. However, it did not appear to slow down the No. 22, as she delivered a standout performance against the Seattle Storm with 32 points to lead her team to the 18th victory.

In her recent games, Clark has averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.8 APG, 4.3 3PM, and 2.5 steals and blocks. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is undoubtedly performing at the level expected of her since arriving in the WNBA.

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Clark remains on the edge

Caitlin Clark is a player who often plays with her emotions on the edge, having been penalized with technical fouls on multiple occasions. Although she did not receive her eighth technical foul against the Seattle Storm, if she does so against the Fire during her visit to Portland, she will have to serve a one-game suspension and pay a $1,500 fine.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever complains about a foul during.

The Fever aim to return to the Playoffs

Driven by the stellar play of Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever are making a fierce push to secure their spot in the playoffs once again. Currently sitting 5th in the overall standings with a strong 18-10 record, Indiana has proven to be one of the most dangerous teams down the stretch.

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Clark’s elite playmaking and high-octane scoring have been central to their success, but she isn’t doing it alone—key figures like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are also performing at an elite level, giving the Fever a dominant core as they build serious momentum for the postseason.

What’s next for Indiana?

With the goal of staying near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, these are the upcoming games for Stephanie White’s team:

at Portland Fire, July 31

at Minnesota Lynx, August 2

vs Las Vegas Aces, August 6

at Chicago Sky, August 8

vs New York Liberty, August 11