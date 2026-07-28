What happens if Caitlin Clark gets another technical foul today in Fever vs Storm?

A trip to Climate Pledge Arena will be anything but easy. The Indiana Fever must defeat the Seattle Storm to keep their strong run going in the 2026 WNBA season. Adding to the challenge, Caitlin Clark is in a dangerous foul situation after accumulating seven technical fouls, meaning one more would result in a one-game suspension and a $1,500 fine.

Clark burst onto the league’s scene with her elite talent, as well as her trademark fiery competitiveness, often confronting both opponents and referees. At times, however, that intensity has worked against her.

Despite that, the No. 22 made it clear she has no intention of changing the way she plays or who she is. Clark’s message after receiving her seventh technical foul against the Connecticut Sun was unequivocal: “I’m never going to back down.”

Advertisement

Which game could Clark miss if she’s suspended?

After their matchup against the Storm, Stephanie White’s team will continue its West Coast road trip. If Caitlin Clark receives another technical foul and is forced to serve her suspension, she would miss the game against the Portland Fire on Friday, July 31, at the Moda Center.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty.

The Fever need Clark on the court

After the break for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, the season enters a crucial stretch where no team can afford to let victories slip away. This is the case for the Indiana Fever, who, with 17 games remaining, are still in contention in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

So far this season, Clark is averaging 21.0 points per game, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. She is also shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range. It is clear that Stephanie White cannot afford to have her off the court for extended periods, which is why Clark might be playing against Storm despite being listed as probable.

What’s next for the Fever?

These are the upcoming games the Fever will have ahead of them as they look to remain in first place in their conference and reach the playoffs in the best possible shape:

at Seattle Storm (July 28th)

at Portland Fire (July 31st)

at Minnesota Lynx (August 2nd)

vs Las Vegas Aces (August 6th)

at Chicago Sky (August 8th)