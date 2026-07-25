Barack Obama offers wise words to Caitlin Clark amid growing spotlight

In a golden opportunity, Barack Obama approaches Caitlin Clark to tell her not to pay attention to all the 'nonsense' around her.

Barack Obama shared words of encouragement with Caitlin Clark during a WNBA All-Stars practice at his Presidential Center in Chicago. Greeting the point guard, Obama said, “Oh hey, Caitlin, how are you? Really nice to meet you, you’re great, you’re fantastic.” He immediately offered some grounding advice, adding, “Don’t let all this nonsense get you back.”

Obama continued by comparing her sudden rise to his own journey into public life. “You know, I always say one of the things that was luckiest for me was, I didn’t get famous a lot, like 45,” he explained. He drew a personal connection by adding, “I mean, you’re my daughters age, and I have that much, you know, version of nonsense.”

The former president urged the young WNBA star to stay focused on her passion for basketball. “So don’t lose that joy,” Obama advised her during their conversation. “The game’s like the game. And you’re hooper. You always say, and you’re on a nice little runright now.”

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Why Obama offered his advice to Clark

Obama offered this guidance because he understands the unique burden of sudden, intense public scrutiny. Having navigated massive global media attention himself, he recognized how outside noise can easily overwhelm a rising star. His goal was to remind Clark to keep her passion intact while tuning out distraction.

President Obama tells Caitlin Clark not to let the media nonsense get her down and that she’s a great player. Then asks for a picture with her. Left wing narratives are in shambles here. Good for Obama. pic.twitter.com/sE9phYOVAc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 24, 2026

As a lifelong basketball fan, Obama also wanted to show personal support to one of the game’s brightest icons. By relating her experience to his own daughters’ generation, he offered a warm, parental perspective on managing rapid fame.

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Indiana Fever standings and Clark’s season performance

The Indiana Fever currently hold a 17-10 record, placing them near the top of the Eastern Conference. Clark continues to anchor the team’s offense, averaging roughly 21.0 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Her stellar play has kept Indiana firmly in playoff contention as the regular season unfolds.