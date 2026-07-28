Is Caitlin Clark playing today, July 28, for Fever vs Storm?

Caitlin Clark's status is one of the biggest storylines as the Indiana Fever face the Seattle Storm on July 28. Here's the latest injury update and what it could mean for the team ahead of tipoff.

The Indiana Fever return from the WNBA All-Star break with a road matchup against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, July 28, and much of the pregame attention is centered on Caitlin Clark, who is listed as probable.

The star guard has been managing a back issue in recent weeks, but she enters the game with a 50-50 chance of playing, putting her in line to suit up if there are no setbacks before tipoff.

She remains the driving force behind Indiana’s offense, averaging 21.0 points and 7.9 assists per game while helping the Fever establish themselves as one of the WNBA‘s top contenders. She also shone during All-Star Weekend.

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Why is Caitlin Clark listed on the injury report?

Caitlin Clark is on the Indiana Fever’s injury report because she is managing a back injury and is officially listed as probable for Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Storm. The Fever have not reported any new setbacks.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Sun (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

She has been dealing with the back issue for several weeks. Earlier this season, the injury forced her to miss games, and the Fever have taken a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the problem during the second half of the regular season.

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The team has consistently monitored her workload, especially after stretches of heavy minutes. The timing of the injury report is particularly important because Indiana is entering a crucial phase of the season.

The Fever are firmly in the playoff race, and she remains the focal point of the offense, leading the team in scoring and assists while orchestrating nearly every half-court possession. Unless her condition worsens before tipoff, all signs point to the All-Star guard being available against Seattle.

Who could replace Caitlin Clark if she doesn’t play?

If Caitlin Clark is unable to play, veteran guard Sydney Colson is the most likely candidate to step into the starting point guard role, while Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell would be expected to take on greater ball-handling responsibilities.

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Colson gives the Fever experience and defensive stability, but replacing Clark’s production is a collective effort rather than the responsibility of one player. Cunningham can initiate the offense, while Mitchell becomes the primary scoring option in the backcourt.

When was Caitlin Clark’s last game?

Caitlin Clark’s most recent game came in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, where she played for Team Spoon on July 26. She finished with 17 points while helping Team Spoon defeat Team Coop 129-122 in Chicago.

Her last regular-season appearance came before the All-Star break, when she continued to play through the lingering back injury. Indiana’s medical staff has closely monitored her condition ever since.

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She knocked down several deep three-pointers early in the game and helped energize Team Spoon’s offense, reinforcing expectations that she will continue to play a central role for Indiana as long as she remains healthy during the playoff push.