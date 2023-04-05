England and Brazil square off on Thursday at Wembley Stadium in the 2023 Women's Finalissima. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

England will host Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the 2023 Women's Finalissima. Here you can find the kick-off time of this women’s super cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. England are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far. Brazil have won only once so far, with no matches ending in a draw.

Their last match was played on October 5, 2019, and it ended in a 1-2 win for the Brazilians in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, to determine the inaugural Women's Finalissima winner.

England vs Brazil: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Peru: 1:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

England vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: ESPN, SBT, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ireland: ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX

Israel: Sport 4

Mexico: Star+, ViX, ESPN3 Mexico

Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play

Peru: Star+, ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Sweden: SVT Play, SVT24, Discovery+

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, ITVX

United States: Vix+