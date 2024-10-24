Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas reveals her favorite for the Women’s Ballon d’Or

Barcelona star and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has revealed who she believes deserves the honor this year.

The prestigious Ballon d’Or gala, set for Monday, Oct. 28, will crown the seventh winner of the women’s award in the history of the prize. Barcelona have five candidates in the running, including two-time winner Alexia Putellas, who shared her thoughts on who should take home the honor this year.

“Who will win the Ballon d’Or? Honestly, I hope it’s someone from my team. It’s between Caro [Graham Hansen] and Aitana [Bonmatí]. Both had an amazing year, and I hope the award stays in Barcelona,” Putellas told Cadena SER.

Putellas, the player with the most Women’s Ballon d’Or titles (2021 and 2022), has helped make Barcelona the club with the most winners of the coveted prize. After Bonmati’s triumph last year, the Catalan club could extend their dominance as both Bonmatí and Graham Hansen are among the top contenders once again.

Barcelona had an outstanding season, winning all four trophies available, including Liga F and the 2023-24 UEFA Women’s Champions League. In the latter, they defeated Lyon in the final with goals from Bonmati and Putellas. Bonmatí also scored in the semifinals and was named Champions League MVP.

L-R: Aitana Bonmatí and Caroline Graham Hansen (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Graham Hansen was the top scorer in Liga F, notching 21 goals and 19 assists. Across all competitions, she amassed 32 goals and 29 assists in 40 matches, earning MVP honors in seven games, including the Supercup final.

Who else from Barcelona is in contention?

Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo join Putellas, Bonmatí, and Graham Hansen as Barcelona’s other nominees for the Ballon d’Or. Additionally, new signing Ewa Pajor, who arrived from Wolfsburg this summer, is also in the race for the award.

Other top contenders for the award

While Barcelona has dominated in European club football, international performances will also factor into the decision. The Olympic Games could play a role, making players like Sophia Smith—crucial to the USWNT’s gold medal run—a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.