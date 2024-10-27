USWNT: Racing Louisville's Emma Sears shines in dream debut, emulates Christen Press

The USWNT defeated Iceland 3-1 with an incredible performance from Racing Louisville's rookie Emma Sears, who emulated a feat of Christen Press with the team.

The USWNT secured another 3-1 win over Iceland, after also beating the same rival with an identical result on Thursday. However, this time, one of the stars of the night was 23-year-old Emma Sears, who had a dream debut with the US women’s national team.

Sears, who plays as forward for the Racing Louisville in the NWSL, assisted Lynn Williams in the first goal for the US, which put the match 1-1 after Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir scored the first for Iceland. It was actually the first time that the USWNT trailed behind since Emma Hayes took charge of the team back in May.

Lindsey Horan, who replaced Sam Coffey at the start of the second half, scored the second goal for the US. Sears, however, sealed the 3-1 victory with a great goal on aggregate time, also becoming the first player to score a goal and provide an assist in her first cap since Christen Press (two goals, an assist) did it in 2013, according to OptaJack. She is also the only fourth player to do so, per the USWNT official X account.

With five goals this season, the former Ohio State player has set a new rookie scoring record for the young Louisville franchise. She is ranked among the top 20 in the NWSL for goal- and shot-creating actions, according to WDBR.

Lynn Williams #6 and Emma Sears #26 of the United States celebrate after a goal (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, with this win, Emma Hayes’ USWNT remains unbeaten in 12 games. The English coach already won her first major title with the US, as they clinched the Olympic Gold medal this summer in Paris. Their next friendly will be against Argentina, on Wednesday, Oct. 30th.

Hayes wants to keep discovering new players

Ahead of the match, Hayes told WDRB that Sears “is a clear example of what we’re looking to do in terms of providing opportunities for players who have performed well.” She also said that “It’s the start of a new cycle. It’s a chance to celebrate some of the really good things that are going on outside of the national team pool and I think Emma very much deserves to be there.”

Sears could play the playoffs with Racing Louisville

Back in the NWSL, Sears and Louisville still have a chance to play in the upcoming NWSL Playoffs. The team defeated Portland Thorns 1-0 in their last match, and they will end the regular season against San Diego Wave on Sun., Nov. 3.