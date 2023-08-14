Spain will face Sweden in the first 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. While the Swedes have played five matches in this tournament, this will be Spain’s first appearance in the semifinals of a major tournament since the 1997 European Championships.

Despite Sweden being favorites with players like Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfö, Spain also boasts renowned players in their lineup, including Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati, who has scored three goals in the tournament so far.

However, Spain’s key player, two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, is still awaiting her standout moment in the tournament as she came to Australia and New Zealand still recovering from her ACL injury from last year. Will she play the full match against Sweden?

Jorge Vilda speaks on Alexia Putellas’ health ahead of the match vs. Sweden

On Monday, Spain’s coach, Jorge Vilda, refrained from confirming how Putellas would be deployed against Sweden. “We are very happy with the level Alexia has reached. We’ve noticed this since the first day of training,” Vilda said, according to AP.

“It’s true that she is in the process of recovering from a nine- or ten-month injury. We’ve adapted… and Alexia is prepared for anything,” he added. However, it’s true that Putellas has been underused during the World Cup.

The 29-year-old midfielder started as a substitute in Spain’s opening match. Despite participating in all five games, she hasn’t played for over an hour in any of them. While she hasn’t scored any goals, she does have an assist in the tournament.

In her “absence,” Spain’s leading scorers have been Bonmati, as well as Jenni Hermoso and Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer. Meanwhile, Salma Paralluelo scored the winning goal in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands.