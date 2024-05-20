Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were against the ropes with a 20-point deficit against the Denver Nuggets. However, they stormed back to get an amazing 98-90 win and a ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

After the game, during an interview with TNT, Edwards explained that remarkable comeback. “It was tough because I couldn’t find my rhythm tonight. So, I just had to trust my teammates. I just had to make the right play throughout the rest of the game. I did that and my teammates made shots. Big shout-out to those guys.”

Now, as one of the biggest surprises in the NBA, the Timberwolves will face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Edwards admitted the key factor was his defensive performance to stop Jamal Murray.

“There are many ways to win a game when you’re not just an offensive player. I’m not one dimensional. I’m a guy who can score and a I’m a guy who can guard the best. I can go and lock him down. I feel like I did that on Jamal (Murray) in the fourth quarter. That’s what turned the game around. We were poised during the entire game. They went up 20 and we just fought. KAT was spectacular tonight.”

Anthony Edwards will face Luka Doncic in the Western Conference Finals (Getty Images)

When will the Western Conference Finals start?

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks will be played on Wednesday, May 22 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Edwards is already looking forward to that matchup. “It’s going to be fun. My matchup is going to be Kyrie (Irving). So, that’s going to be fun. We’re going to see what I can do against him.”

The Timberwolves will have home-field advantage in the series as they finished in a better position than the Mavs. The winner gets a spot in the NBA Finals to face the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.