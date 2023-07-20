The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has already started and Spain wants to compete for the title. Alexia Putellas is regarded as one of the main stars of the national team, so here is her complete profile, including her age, awards, partner, salary, and social media accounts.

In recent years, FC Barcelona has been one of the best women’s soccer clubs in the world. Alexia Putellas has been part of the team’s success, with great performances that puts her as one of the greatest players in history.

Now, Putellas has a new mission: to succeed in a Women’s World Cup. Spain has been unable to lift this trophy in their three previous appearances. Therefore, they are determined to change this situation in this year’s edition.

How old is Alexia Putellas?

Alexia Putellas Segura is 29 years old, born on February 4th, 1994, in Mollet del Valles, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Throughout her professional career, she has played for Espanyol, Levante, and Barcelona, where she became an absolute star since her arrival in 2012.

Alexia Putellas’ awards

The midfielder has won 26 club titles, with 25 of them achieved while playing for Barcelona. In addition to her numerous individual awards, the most relevant ones are her back-to-back Ballon d’Or Feminin, which she won in 2021 and 2022.

Does Alexia Putellas have a partner?

According to euro.eseuro, Alexia Putellas is in a relationship with Spanish influencer Olga Rios. Despite being very discreet about it, there have been reports stating that they have been dating for over a year.

How much is Alexia Putellas’ salary?

According to paywizard.org, Alexia Putellas earns a salary of $673,529.00 per year. If we break it down, this means that she earns $56,127.42 per month; $12,952.48 per week; and $2,590.50 daily.

What are Alexia Putellas’ social media accounts?

You can find Alexia Putellas on Instagram with her username (@alexiaputellas), where she mostly posts about her career and personal life. You can also follow her on Twitter (@alexiaputellas).