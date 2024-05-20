Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in four seasons, and one player has been there through it all despite never really playing.

Scott Carson has a lot of winners’ medals—11, to be exact—and if you count his time at Liverpool, where he won a UEFA Champions League and European Super Cup, Carson has quite the résumé.

No one defines the role of “role player” more than Scott Carson, who in the last five seasons has played only 2 games and logged just 107 minutes for Manchester City.

Before that, Carson had played regularly with Derby County in the Championship, over 170 games. Before that, the former England goalkeeper had been with Wigan Athletic, also in the Championship.

The profile of Scott Carson

Scott Carson was born in Whitehaven, England, and has played for a number of top English clubs in his career. The goalkeeper began his professional career with Leeds United before moving to Liverpool, where he was a backup, playing 9 games in two seasons.

Scott Carson

He had pit stops at Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, and Aston Villa before eventually finding consistency with West Bromwich Albion. He then had a decent stint in Turkey with Bursaspor.

When it comes to Manchester City, he arrived at the club in 2019 and has been around for every championship since, playing once in the 2020/2021 season and one game in 2021/22. This season he played no matches.

Carson did earn four caps for England during his national team career from 2008 to 2011.