The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is almost coming to an end, and the two semi-finals are set: Sweden and Spain will face each other, while England will have to take on host Australia. While the Lionesses are favorites, fans wonder if Lauren James will be able to play.

James received a red card for stepping on the back of opposing player Michelle Alozie in her team’s round-of-16 win against Nigeria on Monday. The sending-off meant she was going to miss her team’s quarterfinal match against Colombia, which England won 2-1.

However, as the red card was shown for violent conduct, FIFA’s disciplinary committee was set to review the incident and determine if a longer suspension for the player was needed. Here’s their decision and when James will return to play.

Will Lauren James play in the England vs Australia match?

No, James won’t be able to play with her team in the semifinals match against Australia, which will take place on Wednesday, August 16 at 6:00 AM (ET). FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced on Thursday that they added an additional game to her suspension due to violent conduct.

“The suspension will be served for the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal and the next international fixture following that,” FIFA said in a statement. That means James will be able to play in the final if England qualifies for it.

James apologized to Alozie on X (formerly Twitter). “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened,” she wrote in reply to the Nigerian player, who said that she had “all respect” for the English forward.