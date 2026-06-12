2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles: Best memes and reactions

Before the action took over the pitch, the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles had social media buzzing. Fans turned the night's biggest moments into memes, jokes and reactions that spread in seconds.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles had all the ingredients of a blockbuster production: celebrity appearances, elaborate performances and a packed stadium eager to witness the start.

But while organizers aimed to create unforgettable memories, fans online quickly found moments they would never let slide. As clips from the ceremony spread across social media, the reactions came just as fast as the action on the field.

Viewers dissected everything from Katy Perry‘s setlist and Future‘s performance to over-the-top theatrics and unexpected celebrity cameos, turning the event into a goldmine for jokes, memes and viral commentary.

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Memes and reactions of the World Cup opening ceremony in LA

Watching the USA opening ceremony for Fifa World Cup. pic.twitter.com/DhT7KAr20j — Apollo (@Hero_of_Apollo) June 12, 2026

is FIFA SuperBowling the World Cup? didn't we already have an opening ceremony?#usapar — erulreza (@erulreza) June 12, 2026

Opening ceremony in the US for the World Cup, was terrible!! You could have picked better known artists, what a huge disappointment.#worldcup #fifa #usa @FIFAWorldCup — Eddie Gomez (@djeze83) June 12, 2026

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Lisa has always been creative in both dancing and singing. Some people just have a problem with her and keep saying the song isn't suitable for the World Cup, even though it's an official FIFA song. @wearelloud @FIFAWorldCup

LISA OPENING CEREMONY#LISAXGOALS#LISAxFIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3chaWb4Lws — ❤️ (@NUecRUpug0ymOmJ) June 12, 2026