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2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles: Best memes and reactions

Before the action took over the pitch, the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles had social media buzzing. Fans turned the night's biggest moments into memes, jokes and reactions that spread in seconds.

Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match
© Harry How/Getty ImagesPerformers dance during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles had all the ingredients of a blockbuster production: celebrity appearances, elaborate performances and a packed stadium eager to witness the start.

But while organizers aimed to create unforgettable memories, fans online quickly found moments they would never let slide. As clips from the ceremony spread across social media, the reactions came just as fast as the action on the field.

Viewers dissected everything from Katy Perry‘s setlist and Future‘s performance to over-the-top theatrics and unexpected celebrity cameos, turning the event into a goldmine for jokes, memes and viral commentary.

Memes and reactions of the World Cup opening ceremony in LA

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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