What was the first song performed before USA vs Paraguay in 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony?

At the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony before USA vs Paraguay, the event opened with its very first song, officially launching a spectacle that set the tone for everything that followed on the global stage.

The opening ceremony before the USA vs Paraguay clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered exactly what fans expected: a high-energy spectacle designed to set the tone for one of the tournament’s most anticipated group-stage fixtures.

While attention quickly shifted to the match itself, the musical kickoff became an immediate talking point across social media and broadcast coverage. It opened with a stadium-filling performance meant to capture the global spirit of the Cup.

Katy Perry, LISA of Blackpink, Future, Tyla, Rema and the Brazilian star Anitta were the artists who took the stage to carry out the most anticipated celebration of the last four years. But, what was the first song that played?

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What was the first song of the opening ceremony?

The first song of the opening ceremony before USA vs Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup was the opening musical cue used to launch the United States segment of FIFA’s global halftime-style spectacle: “Game Time” by Future ft Tyla.

The ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium followed FIFA’s multi-host format, where each country staged its own kickoff celebration before its opening match. In the U.S. segment, the production opened with a coordinated audiovisual intro.

Artists such as Katy Perry, Future and Tyla were part of the lineup that shaped the show’s soundtrack-driven structure. The opening moment served as a bridge between the ceremonial FIFA intro visuals and the first live performance on stage.