Setlist for the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in the USA: Every song Katy Perry, Future, and the other artists played

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in the U.S. delivered a high-energy setlist that featured standout performances from Katy Perry and Future, turning the pre-match show into a global music moment.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in the United States is set to be one of the most ambitious entertainment spectacles in tournament history, with a star-powered lineup featuring global names like Katy Perry leading the show.

The ceremony will take place at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) on June 12, ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay match, marking the final stop of a historic three-country opening celebration across Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Unlike previous World Cups, FIFA has broken tradition by staging three separate opening ceremonies. In America, the lineup is expected to blend pop, hip-hop, Afrobeats and global crossover sounds with LISA, Anitta, Rema and Tyla.

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2026 FIFA World Cup USA opening ceremony setlist

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony setlist in the United States featured a star-studded lineup led by Tyla and Future, delivering a high-energy mix of global hits and FIFA-curated performances at Los Angeles Stadium.

The ceremony marked a major shift in World Cup entertainment. Alongside Future, the stage also included performances from artists such as LISA, Anitta and Rema, all contributing to the official music campaign.

Rather than relying on a traditional anthem-style performance, the event was structured around a curated setlist built from FIFA’s official World Cup 2026 soundtrack and exclusive live arrangements created specifically for the show.

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The songs performed during the ceremony in the United States are: