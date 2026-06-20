2026 World Cup Group D standings updated as USA secures top spot after Turkiye vs Paraguay

Turkiye's result against Paraguay had USA as the indirect winner, as the USMNT has secured the top spot of Group D of the 2026 World Cup.

Matchday 2 of Group D of the 2026 World Cup is in the books, and after Turkiye‘s game against Paraguay, the USA received some news regarding their future and they are positive ones.

With the result between Turkiye and Paraguay, the USMNT has secured the top spot in Group D of the 2026 World Cup. There is no way, either mathematical or tiebreaker, that someone takes the spot from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, the second spot is still very much up in the air. With Paraguay and Australia with three points and a game to play between them, both can still reach six points. However, even if Turkiye beats USA, the American team has the tiebreaker over the Aussies and the Paraguayans.

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2026 World Cup Group D standings

With Paraguay‘s win over Turkiye, the Group D standings are clearer than ever. In fact, we now know who will top the group, and who is going home definitively after Matchday 3.

Arda Guler #8 of Turkiye is challenged by Andres Cubas #14 of Paraguay

United States – 6pts (+5 GD) Australia – 3pts (0 GD) Paraguay – 3pts (-2 GD) Turkiye – 0pts (-3 GD)

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Paraguay’s path to second place in Group D of World Cup

Paraguay can still end up as the Group D runner-up behind the USMNT. For them to do that, Paraguay need to beat Australia by any scoreboard necessary. Any other result will land them in the third place.

However, if Paraguay and Australia tie, both teams will end up with four points. Since the first tiebreaker is head-to-head but they tied, then it would go down to goal difference, where Paraguay is way below Australia. This would put Paraguay in big jeopardy as that goal difference could leave them out of the best eight third-places that go through to the KO rounds.