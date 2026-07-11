Orjan Nyland has emerged as one of Norway's key figures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his journey to the global stage began years earlier. From European clubs to international success, here's a closer look at his story.

Orjan Nyland has become one of the surprise stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stepping up with a series of standout performances as Norway‘s last line of defense. He has played a crucial role in the nation’s deepest run in decades.

He has built an extensive career across Europe, featuring for clubs such as Molde, Ingolstadt, Aston Villa, Norwich City, Bournemouth, RB Leipzig and Sevilla. Now, he is Norway‘s first-choice goalkeeper.

His journey has taken him through several of Europe’s top leagues, including the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga. That experience has made him one of the most seasoned players in Stale Solbakken‘s squad.

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How old is Orjan Nyland?

Orjan Nyland is 35 years old. The Norwegian goalkeeper was born on September 10, 1990, in Volda, Norway, and has spent more than 15 years playing professional soccer across Norway, Germany, England and Spain.

Orjan Nyland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

He began his senior career with Hodd before establishing himself as one of Norway’s top goalkeepers at Molde. His performances there earned him a move abroad, beginning a journey that included spells with FC Ingolstadt and more.

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By the time he reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he had become one of the most experienced players in Norway’s squad. His veteran leadership and performances on the biggest stage helped Norway advance to the knockout rounds.

How tall is Orjan Nyland?

Orjan Nyland is 1.92 meters (6 feet 4 inches) tall. His height has been one of his greatest physical advantages throughout his career, allowing him to command the penalty area and excel in aerial situations.

Combined with quick reflexes and strong positioning, his frame has helped him compete in some of Europe’s top leagues. Those qualities were on full display during the 2026 World Cup, where he made several crucial saves.

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Orjan Nyland’s family: Is he married?

Orjan Nyland is married to Elise Nyland. The couple has largely kept their personal life out of the spotlight despite Nyland’s long professional career and growing recognition with Norway’s national team.

He has occasionally spoken about the importance of his family. Following Norway’s dramatic victory over Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he said one of his first thoughts was about celebrating the historic moment with his wife.

Which club does Orjan Nyland play for?

Orjan Nyland is currently a free agent. He became available after his contract with Sevilla expired on July 1, 2026, meaning he entered the World Cup without a club despite serving as Norway’s starting goalkeeper.

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Before becoming a free agent, he spent three seasons with Sevilla, where he made appearances in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Throughout his career, he has also represented:

Hodd

Molde

FC Ingolstadt

Aston Villa

Norwich City

Bournemouth

Reading

RB Leipzig

When did Orjan Nyland make his Norway debut?

Orjan Nyland made his senior debut for Norway on November 18, 2013, in a friendly against Scotland. After progressing through Norway’s youth national teams, he earned his first senior cap at age 23.

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Sander Berge, Orjan Nyland and Antonio Nusa during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Over the following decade, he became a regular fixture despite intense competition for the starting role. By the 2026 World Cup, he had amassed 75 international appearances, making him one of the most experienced players.

His most memorable performances for the national team came during the 2026 World Cup, including a penalty save against Brazil and several spectacular stops that helped Norway reach the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

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Orjan Nyland’s career highlights

Won the Norwegian Cup with Hodd in 2012: Nyland helped the underdogs capture the first major trophy in club history, defeating Tromsø in the final after a dramatic penalty shootout. The title launched his career and earned him a move to Molde.

Enjoyed a trophy-filled spell at Molde: Between 2013 and 2015, he won one Eliteserien title (2014) and two Norwegian Cups (2013 and 2014). His performances also earned him the 2014 Goalkeeper of the Year award in Norway.

Became Norway’s first-choice goalkeeper: After making his senior debut in 2013, Nyland developed into the national team’s No. 1, surpassing 75 international appearances and representing his country in UEFA Nations League, European qualifiers and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Played in four of Europe’s top leagues: Nyland’s career has included spells with FC Ingolstadt (Germany), Aston Villa, Norwich City, Bournemouth and Reading (England), RB Leipzig (Germany) and Sevilla (Spain), giving him experience in the Bundesliga, Premier League, Championship and La Liga.

Won the DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig in 2022-23: Although he served primarily as a backup goalkeeper, Nyland was part of the squad that lifted Germany’s domestic cup and competed in the UEFA Champions League.

Helped Norwich City earn promotion to the Premier League: During the 2020-21 season, he was a member of Norwich City’s Championship-winning squad, adding another title to his résumé.

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Starred in Norway’s historic 2026 FIFA World Cup run: Nyland produced what he called the most important performance of his career by saving a penalty from Bruno Guimarães and making several crucial stops in Norway’s stunning Round of 16 victory over Brazil. The win sent Norway to its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal, cementing Nyland’s place among the tournament’s breakout performers.