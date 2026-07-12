Lionel Messi breaks down impending semifinal showdown against England in the 2026 World Cup

Ahead of the high-stakes semifinal showdown between Argentina and England, Lionel Messi was asked about the gravity of the match, which marks the first time in his legendary career that he will face the English national team.

Fresh off Argentina‘s hard-fought victory over Switzerland, Lionel Messi looked ahead to a historic, highly anticipated showdown as England locked in as La Albiceleste’s semifinal opponent in the 2026 World Cup.

“Facing England will be special! It’s my first time playing against them. I’ve played against just about everyone except England. They are a great team, a football powerhouse, it’s always exciting to face opponents like that,” Messi told reporters in the mixed zone, acknowledging the rare and monumental nature of the impending clash.

Argentina‘s victory officially rounds out the final four, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the 2026 World Cup. Reflecting on the gritty performance against the Swiss, the Inter Miami superstar didn’t hesitate to praise his squad’s resilience in navigating a physical knockout matchup.

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Brushing aside his heated, viral exchange with referee Joao Pinheiro, Messi remains entirely focused on expanding his legendary international resume. Already cemented as the tournament’s greatest apex scorer, the icon has just two games left to add to his record-shattering legacy in this current edition.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina prepares for kick off.

Messi vs. Kane: A heavyweight battle of Golden Boot contenders

The impending clash features a mouthwatering head-to-head between Argentina and England. Both Messi and Harry Kane are chasing soccer immortality, and this individual duel promises to dictate the tactical chess match of the entire semifinal.

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A tale of the tape: Messi and Kane’s 2026 World Cup stats:

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Appearances: 5 Minutes played: 410 Goals: 8 (Tournament Leader) Assists: 1 Total goal contributions: 9 Shots (On Target): 29 (17) Goal conversion rate: 27.59% Key passes: 16 Big chances created: 6

Harry Kane ( England ) Appearances: 5 Minutes played: 443 Goals: 6 Assists: 1 Total goal contributions: 7 Shots taken: 19

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Argentina primed for historic rivalry clash

While Messi is personally treading entirely new ground against the Three Lions, the collective history between these two nations is deeply rooted. This marks the sixth time La Albiceleste and England will clash on the world stage, renewing one of international soccer’s most bitter and famous rivalries.

Heading into the match, Argentina intend to lean heavily on the championship pedigree and poise that helped them secure the previous title. On the flip side, a hungry England squad are desperate to break a 60-year curse and return to the final for the first time since lifting their lonely trophy back in 1966.

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