Why is there a minute of silence before Norway vs England and Argentina vs Switzerland today at 2026 World Cup?

Prior to kickoff in the quarterfinals games between England and Norway, as well as prior to Argentina versus Switzerland, FIFA has scheduled for a minute of silence.

The 2026 World Cup is mourning the sudden passing of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams. Therefore, prior to the start of the quarterfinal games between England and Norway in Miami and Argentina’s showdown with Switzerland in Kansas City, there will be a minute of silence in tribute to the late soccer player, who represented Bafana Bafana this summer.

The shocking news broke early on the morning of July 11, taking the entire tournament by surprise. For the time being, the cause of his death remains uncertain as there is an ongoing investigation. Needless to say, authorities have urged the public and the media to refrain from jumping to conclusions.

All that matters at the moment is paying tribute to a soccer player who left us far too soon, and he will be honored with a minute of silence ahead of some key matchups at the 2026 World Cup. There will be a special tribute to Adams before Norway takes on England, and prior to Argentina‘s matchup against Switzerland.

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Adams had appeared in all three group stage games for South Africa and sat on the bench during his team’s elimination in the Round of 32 against Canada. He was a member of South Africa’s first ever squad to advance to the knockout stage in FIFA World Cup history.

Jayden Adams during a practice with South Africa.

Other minutes of silence at 2026 World Cup

Unfortunately, this is not the first minute of silence held at soccer’s biggest competition. Before Spain and Belgium’s quarterfinal showdown, there was a minute of silence to pay respect to the victims of a wildfire in the Spanish region of Almeria.

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Earlier in the 2026 World Cup, several minutes of silence were also observed in honor of the victims of the tragic earthquake in Venezuela. Even at soccer’s biggest tournament, life time and again reminds us there are much bigger things than the game itself, though sport can certainly help ease the hardest of times.