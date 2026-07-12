Argentina vs England: Head-to-head record in World Cup history

Argentina and England will face off in one of the 2026 World Cup semifinal matchups at Atlanta Stadium.

The 2026 World Cup semifinal bracket is finally set, with Argentina and England meeting in one of the two matchups, in a clash between two nations that share one of the tournament’s most storied rivalries. This will be the sixth time the sides have faced each other at a World Cup, with The Three Lions holding a slight edge in the all-time head-to-head record.

Atlanta Stadium will provide the perfect stage for this highly anticipated showdown, which also features a remarkable storyline. It will mark the first time Lionel Messi has ever faced England, whether in an official competition or an international friendly.

Argentina’s resilience against Switzerland proved crucial in securing a place in the semifinals, while Thomas Tuchel’s side had to dig deep to overcome Norway. Which of these two heavyweights will ultimately book the coveted spot in the World Cup Final?

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The Argentina vs. England World Cup head-to-head record

The two nations have met five times at the FIFA World Cup. England hold the edge in the all-time series with three wins, while Argentina have one victory and one draw. That lone tie was ultimately decided on penalties, with La Albiceleste advancing to the next round.

Diego Maradona of Argentina in action during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final.

The first meeting between the two nations came at Chile 1962, where the Three Lions claimed a 3-1 victory, a result that ultimately contributed to Argentina’s early group-stage elimination. Four years later, at the 1966 World Cup on home soil, England once again came out on top, edging the South American side 1-0.

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Perhaps the most iconic chapter of this rivalry came at the 1986 World Cup at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. Diego Maradona scored not only the legendary “Goal of the Century” but also the “Hand of God,” leading Argentina to a memorable 2-1 victory. Twelve years later, at France 1998, the sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw before Argentina prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout to advance.

The most recent World Cup meeting between the two sides came in the group stage of the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan. David Beckham’s successful penalty proved to be the difference in a 1-0 England victory, a result that ultimately played a major role in Argentina‘s disappointing group-stage elimination.

David Beckham (No.7) of England takes on Diego Placente of Argentina during the England v Argentina.

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For a place in the Final

The four World Cup semifinalists have now been confirmed. Argentina and England will battle for a place in the grand final on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 PM ET, in what is expected to be a packed Atlanta Stadium.

The other finalist will emerge from the clash between France and Spain, who will meet one day earlier, also at 3 PM ET, but at Dallas Stadium. The grand final will take place on Sunday, July 19, at 3 PM ET at New York New Jersey Stadium.