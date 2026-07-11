Why are Argentina players wearing black armbands today vs Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina took the field against Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in the United States wearing black armbands as the team paid tribute to one of the country’s most respected soccer figures.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) requested special authorization from FIFA after the passing of Antonio Ubaldo Rattín, who died today at the age of 89. FIFA approved the request, allowing Argentina’s players and coaching staff to wear black armbands throughout the match.

The tribute honors one of Argentina’s historic captains, whose legacy with both Boca Juniors and the national team made him one of the most influential figures of his generation.

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Who was Antonio Ubaldo Rattín?

Rattín was a legendary midfielder and served as captain of the Argentina national team during the 1962 and 1966 FIFA World Cups. Widely recognized for his leadership and commanding presence in midfield, Rattín became one of the most iconic players in Argentine soccer history.

Argentina players pose for a team photograph. David Ramos/Getty Images

His legacy grew even further after the infamous 1966 World Cup quarterfinal at Wembley, where a German referee Rudolf Kreitlein, who didn’t speak Spanish sent him off for alleged verbal insults.

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Confused by the decision, Rattín refused to leave the pitch, crumpled an English corner flag and sat on the red carpet reserved for the Queen. The controversy became so significant that FIFA later introduced the universal yellow and red card system for the 1970 World Cup.