The uniforms England and Norway are wearing today for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

England once again has the chance to wear the white kit that strikes fear into other national teams at the 2026 World Cup. However, Norway has also seen great results while wearing its red jersey so far in the tournament.

England, which recently received good news regarding Declan Rice’s injury, will try to secure another win in its white jersey during the knockout stage. So far, that color has brought it luck in victories against Congo and Mexico.

Norway hasn’t done badly in the knockout stage either. It eliminated Brazil while wearing its red jersey, though its round of 32 victory against Ivory Coast came in its all-white alternate kit. Things will be different this time around, especially playing against England in a city with such a major stadium.

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England and Norway’s uniforms for the quarterfinals

England will be in an all-white kit with subtle red details on the jersey, shorts, and socks. This same uniform helped it eliminate Mexico, though it also saw players like Declan Rice pick up yellow cards. It now risks missing a potential semifinal if its players are booked again.

Norway features a kit that has quickly become a fan favorite: a red and blue jersey closely resembling the country’s flag, paired with navy blue shorts and socks. It is one of the most highly sought-after jerseys among the 48 World Cup teams, and Erling Haaland’s version is easily one of the top sellers.

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It’s hard to tell how many England and Norway fans heading to the stadium will be wearing their favorite national team’s jersey, but it is bound to be a colorful day in a scorching hot city hosting this final knockout match.