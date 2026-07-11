Norway coach Stale Solbakken explains why Erling Haaland was subbed off vs England

Norway coach Stale Solbakken explained why Erling Haaland was substituted during the team's extra-time loss to England at the 2026 World Cup.

Norway saw their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign come to an end with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time loss to England, and head coach Stale Solbakken was asked after the match about one of his biggest decisions of the night: substituting Erling Haaland before the final whistle.

Explaining the move, Solbakken said it was based on the striker’s physical condition rather than a tactical adjustment. “It was not a tough decision because he was finished and maybe I should’ve taken him out 10 minutes before. He obviously had a tremendous World Cup,” Solbakken said, according to Independent reporter Franco Panizo on X.

In a heated contest as Miami’s temperatures climbed, the substitution marked Haaland’s final appearance of the tournament as Norway’s impressive World Cup run ended in the quarterfinals despite another competitive performance against one of the favorites.

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Solbakken cites fatigue and a “dead leg”

Solbakken also revealed that Haaland had been dealing with fatigue as well as a “dead leg,” making it difficult for the Manchester City striker to continue through extra time.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match. Elsa/Getty Images

Although Norway was eliminated, the head coach praised Haaland’s overall contribution during the tournament, highlighting the forward’s performances as a key reason the team reached the quarterfinals for the first time in years.

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England survives to reach the semifinals

Norway opened the scoring through Andreas Schjelderup before Jude Bellingham equalized in first-half stoppage time to send the match level into the break. The contest featured multiple controversial VAR decisions, including a penalty initially awarded to England before being overturned and a Norway goal ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

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Bellingham, who eclipsed Zinedine Zidane’s World Cup goal count, completed his brace in extra time, scoring the winner that sent England into the semifinals, where the Three Lions will face the winner of Argentina vs. Switzerland.