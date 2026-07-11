Has Lionel Messi ever played against England with Argentina?

Argentina are set to clash with England in a grudge match, but will this bad-blood encounter be a first for Lionel Messi?

Argentina are now in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup which puts them in a collision course against England. Given the long, grudged history between both sides, there are questions on how Lionel Messi has fared against the Three Lions.

However, there is no precedent. Lionel Messi has never played against England at international senior level with Argentina. Messi’s debut with Argentina came in August 2005. Since then, they’ve played England just once (November 12, 2005), where Messi didn’t participate.

Argentina and England have not crossed paths in any of the World Cups since then, nor have they faced off in other tournaments. Hence, Messi has not felt the intensity of this rivalry on the field yet.

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Messi almost got his shot at England in another World Cup

Back in South Africa 2010, Argentina and England were poised to collide in the quarterfinals. Argentina did their part by beating Mexico, but England were eliminated by Germany in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi in 2010 World Cup

That was Messi’s least-productive World Cup, as he couldn’t score a single goal. Hence, even if 2010 was in the middle of Messi’s prime, England could’ve avoided Messi’s best form that given day.

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Argentina vs England’s history

The bitter soccer rivalry between Argentina and England uniquely mixes intense on-field drama with geopolitical tension. The animosity ignited during a controversial 1966 World Cup quarterfinal at Wembley and heavily escalated into a profound national conflict following the 1982 Falklands War.

Their most iconic confrontation occurred at the 1986 World Cup, defined completely by Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal, followed by the “Goal of the Century.” Subsequent historic clashes, like David Beckham’s 1998 red card and his 2002 penalty redemption, have firmly cemented this fixture as a high-stakes rivalry.