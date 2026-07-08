All the World Cup champions in history: List of winners by year since 1930

From Uruguay's historic triumph in 1930 to the unforgettable FIFA World Cup finals that shaped soccer history, discover every champion, the nations that built dynasties and the moments that changed the game forever.

The FIFA World Cup has produced some of the most unforgettable moments, with every edition adding a new chapter to the game’s greatest tournament. Historic rivalries have turned the competition into the most prestigious prize.

Since Uruguay lifted the inaugural trophy in 1930, only a select group of nations has managed to reach the summit, creating dynasties, unforgettable upsets and legendary performances that continue to define international soccer.

Eight countries have won the title across 22 completed tournaments, highlighting just how difficult it is to become world champion. Each World Cup winner reflects a unique era in the sport and some champions dominated for decades.

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Every FIFA World Cup winner by year

Year Winner Runner-up 2022 Argentina France 2018 France Croatia 2014 Germany Argentina 2010 Spain Netherlands 2006 Italy France 2002 Brazil Germany 1998 France Brazil 1994 Brazil Italy 1990 West Germany Argentina 1986 Argentina West Germany 1982 Italy West Germany 1978 Argentina Netherlands 1974 West Germany Netherlands 1970 Brazil Italy 1966 England West Germany 1962 Brazil Czechoslovakia 1958 Brazil Sweden 1954 West Germany Hungary 1950 Uruguay Brazil 1938 Italy Hungary 1934 Italy Czechoslovakia 1930 Uruguay Argentina

Which country has won the most FIFA World Cups?

Brazil has won the most FIFA World Cups, lifting the trophy five times. It remains the only nation to have competed in every World Cup tournament and holds the record for the most championships in the competition’s history.

Their titles came in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Germany and Italy are tied for second with four titles each, while Argentina moved into sole possession of third place after winning its third championship in 2022.

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Brazil’s success has been built across multiple generations, from Pele‘s legendary teams to Ronaldo‘s brilliance in 2002. The country’s five championships remain the benchmark every soccer nation hopes to match.

How many countries have won the FIFA World Cup?

Only eight countries have ever won the FIFA World Cup. Despite more than 80 nations having qualified for the tournament throughout its history, just eight have managed to lift soccer’s most prestigious trophy. Those countries are:

Brazil (5)

Germany (4)

Italy (4)

Argentina (3)

France (2)

Uruguay (2)

England (1)

Spain (1)

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Every World Cup champion has come from either Europe or South America. No nation from Africa, Asia, North America or Oceania has won the tournament, although several teams from those confederations have reached the latter stages.

Who won the most recent FIFA World Cup?

Argentina won the most recent World Cup, defeating France in the 2022 final. Lionel Scaloni‘s side claimed the title after a thrilling 3-3 draw before winning 4-2 in a penalty shootout at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on December 18, 2022.

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners’ Trophy (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

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The match is widely regarded as one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played. Argentina built a 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria before Kylian Mbappe scored twice late in regulation.

The captain restored Argentina’s advantage in extra time, Mbappe completed his hat trick from the penalty spot, and Emiliano Martinez helped Argentina prevail in the shootout.

The victory gave Argentina its third World Cup title and first since 1986, while Messi completed his international career by winning the one major trophy that had previously eluded him.

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Which countries have never won the FIFA World Cup?

The vast majority of countries that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup have never won the tournament. Since 1930, only eight nations have become world champions, leaving every other participant still searching for its first title.

Several countries have come agonizingly close. The Netherlands has finished as runner-up three times (1974, 1978 and 2010) without winning the trophy, while Croatia reached the 2018 final and lost to France.

In recent tournaments, nations such as Belgium, Morocco and Portugal have enjoyed deep runs but have yet to capture a World Cup title. Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semifinals in 2022.

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Who was the first FIFA World Cup champion?

Uruguay was the first FIFA World Cup champion, winning the inaugural tournament in 1930. Playing on home soil, they defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo to claim the first World Cup trophy.

The tournament featured 13 teams and was hosted entirely in Uruguay, which had been selected in part because it was celebrating the centenary of its constitution and was the reigning Olympic soccer champion.

Unlike modern World Cups, there were no qualification rounds, with participating nations receiving invitations from FIFA.

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They would add a second World Cup title in 1950 after defeating Brazil in the decisive match of the final round at the Maracana, one of the most famous upsets in soccer history, remembered as the “Maracanazo”.