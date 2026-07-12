Harry Kane reacts to Thomas Tuchel’s controversial comments after England’s win vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup

Thomas Tuchel sparked major debate following England’s extra-time victory over Norway in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. Despite England securing a place in the semifinals, the head coach was highly critical of his team’s performance and admitted that the Three Lions had made the match far more difficult than necessary.

“We got lucky. We made life very, very difficult for ourselves. The result is fantastic. We are in the last four. It’s amazing, but I’m not happy with the performance in every sense. We made life difficult for us in the way we played and how we played. Sloppy, a lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough, not repetitive enough.”

Tuchel’s comments quickly became a talking point after the match in England, with some observers praising his honesty while others felt the criticism was too harsh given the circumstances of the game.

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How did Jude Bellingham respond to Thomas Tuchel?

Jude Bellingham responded to the discussion shortly after Tuchel’s remarks, pointing to the difficulty of the match and the quality of Norway’s attacking players.

“Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, Odegaard, Nusa, Sorloth. That’s not an easy team to play against.”

Bellingham’s response highlighted the challenging conditions and the strength of the Norwegian team, suggesting that England’s performance should be viewed in the context of the opposition they faced.

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What did Harry Kane say about Tuchel’s comments?

Harry Kane has now added his voice to the debate, offering a more measured and supportive reaction to Tuchel’s criticism. “We know we can improve and we know we can play better. Ultimately, we’re in a semifinal of the World Cup and that has not always been the case for this national team. So, we have to enjoy it. We need to take that in.”

Kane also explained that he understands why Thomas Tuchel is demanding more from the squad and believes the coach is trying to push England toward a higher level.

“When he sees us train and sees the closeness and what we can do, especially with the ­players we have, the way we attack, our one‑on-ones and the skills, he just wants to see that version of us. He knows as much as anyone that it’s not as simple as that. We’re playing against good opposition and good teams. He’s trying to drag it out of us and we know ourselves we have another level that we can reach.”

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Who’s England playing next in 2026 World Cup semifinals?

England’s next match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be against Argentina in the semifinals. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, in Atlanta and will pit the Three Lions against the defending world champions in one of the tournament’s biggest blockbuster matchups.