What 2026 World Cup games will be played in Atlanta?

Atlanta has one of the best stadiums in America, so how many 2026 World Cups will the venue host?

The United States are one of three host countries in the 2026 World Cup. However, they are the main one, and that’s because of stadiums like the one in Atlanta, which is one of the most impressive venues for the tournament.

Renamed for this tournament as the Atlanta Stadium, this is one of the most modern, futuristic stadiums in the tournament. Atlanta will host eight games, including a crucial semifinal matchup.

Group Stage:

– June 15: Spain vs. Cape Verde

– June 18: Czechia vs South Africa

– June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia

– June 24: Morocco vs Haiti

– June 27: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan



Knockout Stage:

– July 1: Round of 32 (Group L Winner vs Group E/H/I/J/K Third Place)

– July 7: Round of 32 (Group D Second Place vs Group G Second place)

– July 15: Semifinal

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Atlanta Stadium’s capacity and features

The Atlanta Stadium can host up to 71,000 spectators. This venue serves, normally, as the Atlanta Falcons home stadium in the NFL and the home arena for the Atlanta United teams in the MLS. For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will use a blend of Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium has officially been rebranded by FIFA as "Atlanta Stadium" for the World Cup.



This is what the redesign of its exterior looks like.pic.twitter.com/EJZKAxRjQz — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 26, 2026

The stadium has a retractable roof, featuring unique eight-panel roof. It also has an incredible 58-foot-tall, 360-degree HD halo display. The venue is also LEED Platinum certified, making it the most environmental-friendly stadium in the United States.

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Atlanta Stadium history and modifications

One of the newest venues in America, the Atlanta Stadium opened in 2017 with a cost of $1.6 billion. Labeled as a multi-purpose stadium, it has a retractable area to make it a bit smaller if needed, usually done when the Atlanta United play in the MLS.

At first, it used artificial turf, but it was then changed to natural grass pitch on top of natural sod. It now meets international standards. The eight-petal roof mechanism has dealt with some leak issues over time, so a system tweak maintenance has been keeping it afloat.