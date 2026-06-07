What 2026 World Cup games will be played in New York?

The 2026 World Cup features the United States, Canada, and Mexico as hosts with several cities serving as venues, raising the question: Which games will be played in New York?

The 2026 World Cup, which features the United States, Canada, and Mexico as hosts, includes incredible cities serving as important venues. One of the most eye-catching locations for the tournament is the city of New York, as one of the most popular cities in the world, officially serves as a prominent host for this massive global tournament.

New York Stadium hosts a total of eight matches throughout the World Cup tournament, a number that is one less than Dallas, the venue slated to hold the most matchups. However, the local venue secures the ultimate privilege of staging the most important game of all, which is none other than the final.

These are the matches that will be played in New York:

Group Stage

A general view inside of New York-New Jersey Stadium.

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Saturday, June 13, 2026: Brazil vs. Morocco , Group C

, Group C Tuesday, June 16, 2026: France vs. Senegal , Group I

, Group I Monday, June 22, 2026: Norway vs. Senegal , Group I

, Group I Thursday, June 25, 2026: Ecuador vs. Germany , Group E

, Group E Saturday, June 27, 2026: Panama vs. England, Group L

Round of 32

Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Match 77, 1I vs 3 C, D, F, G, H

Round of 16

Sunday, July 5, 2026: Match 91, G76 vs G78

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World Cup 2026 Final

Sunday, July 19, 2026: Match 104, G101 vs G102

New York joins history with other cities

This location represents the largest city in the United States, and although it hosted several matches during the 1994 World Cup, the final back then was awarded by FIFA to Los Angeles and Pasadena. Because of this historical background, the decision to host the tournament culmination remains completely logical for the 2026 World Cup in New York.

New York joins an elite list of major global metropolises such as Johannesburg, Mexico City, Rome, Berlin, Moscow, and Rio de Janeiro. These prominent locations stand out across the planet as iconic cities that have previously hosted the prestigious final of the World Cup.

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The stadium that will be the venue

MetLife Stadium is a multipurpose venue that originally opened in 2010, and it currently hosts the New York Giants and the New York Jets of the NFL, as well as the New York Guardians of the XFL. Furthermore, the iconic facility served as the exact stage for the 2016 Copa America Centenario final, a memorable match in which Chile defeated the Argentina squad led by Lionel Messi in a dramatic penalty shootout.

This venue served as the setting for the conclusion of the 2025 Club World Cup, an event where soccer fans from all over the globe witnessed a thrilling 3-0 victory by Chelsea over PSG. In addition to that final match, the stadium previously hosted the tournament semifinals, a single quarterfinal matchup, and five distinct fixtures during the group stage.