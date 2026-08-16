Cristiano Ronaldo reveals timeline for retirement is nearer than expected

Ahead of a new campaign with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo addressed swirling retirement rumors while laying out his expectations for the upcoming season in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s name has surfaced as the latest global icon nearing the end of his illustrious career. The Portuguese superstar endured a frustrating 2026 World Cup campaign, failing to reach his peak performance and leaving fans with lingering questions about how much longer he will play.

Speaking to Vogue alongside his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo finally provided a clear timeline for his retirement from professional soccer. “It’s likely that this will be my final year in football, and I want to leave an incredible legacy,” Ronaldo revealed, directly addressing the speculation surrounding his future.

Entering what looks to be his swansong season with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is determined to go out on a high note. The Saudi Arabian side remains in contention for silverware on multiple fronts, offering the legendary forward a shot at an international trophy, the Saudi Pro League title, and domestic cup honors.

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Despite the intense spotlight on his career path, Ronaldo recently returned from his offseason break. During his time off, he took a moment to set rivalries aside, sending a heartfelt message of condolence to longtime rival Lionel Messi following the death of Messi’s father.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the Saudi Pro League match.

Looking ahead to Ronaldo’s next chapter

Ronaldo’s timeline wasn’t the only takeaway sending shockwaves through the soccer world. The 41-year-old icon offered a candid look into how he plans to navigate life after stepping away from the pitch.

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“I have my entire future planned out,” Ronaldo told Vogue. “I have a lot of things that will keep me busy, to the point that it’s difficult to tell you just one thing. Because when football is gone, it can leave a big void, and you have to fill your time with different things, not just one thing.“

When will Ronaldo make his season debut for Al-Nassr?

After missing Al-Nassr’s preseason slate and their Saudi Pro League opener following his wedding to Georgina, anticipation is building for the superstar’s return now that he has rejoined team training.

According to local reports out of Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is expected to make his season debut in Matchday 2 against Al Riyadh on August 21, though Al Nassr also has a King’s Cup Round of 32 clash against Diriyah Club on August 18.

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