Warriors’ Jimmy Butler reportedly nears return ahead of schedule with target date set

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery and has a target date for his return to the NBA.

Golden State Warriors have a plan they fully trust, betting on the core group of players currently on their roster who remained from last season—including Jimmy Butler, who suffered a serious injury but could return sooner than expected.

On the injury front, several of their critical players have made progress toward a return to action: Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody. After they went down last season, Golden State Warriors struggled to stay afloat in the crowded Western Conference. But now, according to a report by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, they are moving toward a quick return that is going way ahead of schedule.

“Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, when are they going to be back? So far, so good for both of them; they’ve been looking good in their workouts, they’ve been progressing nicely, and there’s been no setbacks to this point,” Siegel reported.

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“We’ve even heard some small hints about Jimmy Butler being ahead of schedule. Does this mean he’s gonna be back in December, early January? We don’t know yet; there’s no timeline that this team has put on these guys. We do know they’re ahead of schedule right now. Jimmy Butler is looking good, and he’s aiming to be back before the trade deadline.”

Jimmy Butler of Golden State Warriors.

Injuries take a toll on the Warriors

Injuries have decimated Golden State Warriors in recent years, plunging the franchise into difficult times. Following a 37-45 season in which the team finished 10th in the West, the squad can no longer be considered a title contender, but the return of Butler and Moody could help them stay competitive until they have the opportunity to significantly reinforce their roster.

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At 36 years old, Jimmy Butler is in the final stretch of his career, and no one knows what to expect from him in the future. After tearing his ACL in January, he has been working hard in the gym to regain mobility and strengthen his leg.

It has been a difficult process for Butler, but his dedication has paid off as he aims to return before the All-Star break in February. Last NBA season, in 38 games, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Moody awaits return

Moses Moody is also taking positive steps toward his return. He tore his left patellar tendon back in March, resulting in surgery a few days later. Like Butler, his injury typically requires a 9 to 12-month recovery time, but he has expedited the timeline after weeks of rehab and workouts.

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While not a star, Moody provides crucial depth for Golden State Warriors, and he proved he could deliver big numbers last season with averages of 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 44.0% shooting. Golden State Warriors hope to have both players back as soon as possible and stay healthy to help Stephen Curry, who continues fighting for the franchise.