Breece Hall injury update: Aaron Glenn brings calm to NY Jets fans with initial diagnosis

The New York Jets’ latest practice raised concerns after one of their stars finished the session with an injury. Breece Hall scared everyone in attendance, although Aaron Glenn later revealed that he suffered a strained groin and will undergo further evaluation.

“I don’t think it was a big deal,” the head coach said via ESPN‘s Rich Cimini. While many were concerned about the running back’s situation, it appears that the injury is not considered serious.

The Jets will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, August 21, and Hall’s availability for the game is now in doubt. With no official confirmation yet, it remains to be seen what steps the team will take regarding his recovery.

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The importance of Hall to the Jets

As the focal point of the New York Jets‘ offense, Hall firmly established himself as a true three-down workhorse during the 2025 season, logging 1,065 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 243 carries (4.4 YPC), alongside 36 receptions for 350 receiving yards and a touchdown. Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, Hall’s influence in the backfield is expected to expand even further under veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets reacts with Geno Smith #7.

With Smith providing steady pre-snap reads, high passing accuracy, and deep-pocket experience, defenses will no longer be able to stack the box with impunity. This balanced aerial threat should open up cleaner running lanes for Hall, while allowing him to serve as an invaluable safety valve and dual-threat weapon in high-leverage passing situations.

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New York Jets’ next challenges

Following their clash with the Steelers, Aaron Glenn‘s Jets are primed to put the finishing touches on their summer prep when they will prepare for a cross-town preseason showdown against the New York Giants on August 28. That final dress rehearsal will give Glenn one last opportunity to fine-tune scheme chemistry and tighten up execution before shifting full focus to the games that matter.

All eyes then turn on September 13, when New York hits the road for a high-stakes Week 1 opener against the Tennessee Titans—a crucial early-season test to set the tone for the campaign.