Arsenal vs Manchester City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for FA Community Shield game on August 16, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Arsenal vs Manchester City
|Tournament
|FA Community Shield
|Date
|Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Time
|10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
|TV Channels
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Live Stream
|ESPN+, ESPN App, Fubo
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the USA
Arsenal vs. Manchester City will be available in the United States through ESPN and ESPN Deportes. For viewers who prefer streaming, the game can be watched through ESPN+, the ESPN App and Fubo.
Can I watch Arsenal vs Manchester City for free?
Yes! Fubo offers a 5-day free-trial option that can be used to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City without paying upfront. The platform currently advertises a free trial for eligible new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Arsenal and Manchester City will meet for the first piece of silverware of the 2026-27 English season when they face each other at Principality Stadium.
Arsenal qualified as the reigning Premier League champions after ending a 22-year wait for the league title, while Manchester City earned their place by winning the 2026 FA Cup.
The Community Shield therefore offers more than a preseason test. Both clubs enter the match with an opportunity to begin the new campaign with a trophy, and both managers have stressed that the occasion should be treated as a competitive final.
Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal during the pre-season friendly match (Source: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his squad is highly motivated and wants to start the season by lifting the trophy, while Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca described the game as a final and insisted it is “no friendly”.
The match is particularly significant for Maresca, who will take charge of Manchester City in a competitive fixture for the first time following Pep Guardiola‘s departure.
The former Chelsea and Leicester manager has the chance to claim his first trophy with City immediately, although his squad enters the game with uncertainty surrounding several players.
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Yerson Mosquera, Ben White; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi; Christos Tzolis, Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke; Viktor Gyokeres.
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Matheus Nunes; Tijjani Reijnders, Mateo Kovacic; Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Savinho; Erling Haaland.
What time is the Arsenal vs Manchester City match?
The Arsenal vs. Manchester City match kicks off on Sunday, August 16, at 10:00 AM ET. The FA has confirmed a 3:00 PM BST start at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:
- Eastern Time: 10:00 AM
- Central Time: 9:00 AM
- Mountain Time: 8:00 AM
- Pacific Time: 7:00 AM