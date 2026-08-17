Von Miller fulfills childhood dream by joining the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys add an experienced linebacker after agreeing to bring in Von Miller ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys are taking a step forward after adding Von Miller ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The veteran linebacker opened up about his feelings toward America’s Team, a franchise that brings back fond childhood memories of watching the Cowboys with his father.

“They were the first team to contact me, like a week before training camp. It just seemed right to me. I live here in the offseason, my mom and dad are here, my kids are here. I’ve always had blue in my heart since I was a little boy, I always paid attention to the Dallas Cowboys,” he said on The Night Cap Show.

“My earliest memory of football includes the Dallas Cowboys. I heard my daddy screaming in the back and I ran back there to see what was going on, and he was screaming because the Dallas Cowboys had scored a touchdown. That’s my earliest memory of football, and to be back home, it’s a dream within a dream.”

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A major upgrade in Dallas

With Von Miller joining the pass-rush rotation, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense adds a elite veteran edge rusher to close out games. Operating under a base system that frequently shifts between 4-3 and 3-4 fronts, the starting unit features a heavily revamped front seven led by Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark at defensive tackle, with Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku anchoring the primary edge roles alongside Miller in high-leverage passing situations.

Quinnen Williams #92 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups.

DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters command the interior at linebacker, while a secondary anchored by DaRon Bland and Cobie Durant at cornerback is backed by safety Malik Hooker and star rookie Caleb Downs roaming in high-coverage packages.

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Von Miller’s pedigree

Throughout a storied 14-season NFL career spanning stints with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Washington Commanders, Von Miller has established himself as one of the premier edge rushers of his generation, accumulating 138.5 career sacks.

Demonstrating remarkable efficiency late in his career, Miller logged nine sacks last season in Washington despite taking just 37 percent of the team’s defensive snaps—marking his highest single-season sack total since 2021. “I can still walk in at 8-10 sacks now. That’s just walking in,” Miller said. “I’m going to have opportunities to do it.”