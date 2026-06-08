What 2026 World Cup games will be played in San Francisco?

San Francisco is officially locked in for the 2026 World Cup, with Levi's Stadium set to take center stage as a premier host venue for six matches during the tournament's historic run in the United States.

The San Francisco Bay Area is gearing up to welcome millions of soccer fans for the 2026 World Cup. Serving as one of 16 host cities across North America where the world’s elite nations will battle for the ultimate crown, the region is set to host five highly anticipated group stage matches and one high-stakes knockout-round clash.

San Francisco stands as one of 11 marquee US cities, including Dallas, hosting tournament action this summer. Here is the full breakdown of the 2026 World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Northern California:

Group Stage (5 matches): Saturday, June 13 — 12:00 PM PT: Qatar vs. Switzerland (Group B) Tuesday, June 16 — 9:00 PM PT: Austria vs. Jordan (Group J) Friday, June 19 — 8:00 PM PT: Turkiye vs. Paraguay (Group D) Monday, June 22 — 8:00 PM PT: Jordan vs. Algeria (Group J) Thursday, June 25 — 7:00 PM PT: Australia vs. Paraguay (Group D)

Round of 32 Knockout Match (1 match): Wednesday, July 1 — Time TBD: Winner of Group D vs. Third-Place Finisher (Group B, E, F, or J)



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Why won’t Levi’s Stadium use its sponsor name during the World Cup?

While sports fans across the country know the venue as Levi’s Stadium, strict FIFA guidelines prohibit corporate stadium sponsorship names during the tournament. To comply with these commercial regulations, the home of the 49ers will be officially referred to as the “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium” throughout the World Cup.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium makes its World Cup debut

Although the United States previously hosted the World Cup back in 1994, this state-of-the-art venue opened its doors in 2014, making this its first time welcoming soccer’s biggest tournament. Despite its relatively young history, however, the stadium has already established a rich legacy by hosting several of the most significant soccer tournaments on American soil:

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CONMEBOL Copa America (2024): The venue hosted massive group-stage matches, highlighted by a thrilling, high-stakes 1-1 draw between international powerhouses Brazil and Colombia.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Final (2017): The stadium took center stage for the tournament championship, where the United States Men’s National Team defeated Jamaica 2-1 to lift the trophy.

Copa America Centenario (2016): The venue hosted four major fixtures during this historic centennial tournament, including the star-studded opening match between the United States and Colombia, as well as Chile’s famous 7-0 blowout victory over Mexico in the quarterfinals.

Specifications of San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Located in Santa Clara, California, the $1.3 billion sports and entertainment venue serves as the permanent home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. The stadium features a standard capacity of 68,500 that can expand to 75,000 for major events, boasting a unique architectural design where the vast majority of its 176 luxury suites are stacked into a single, 14-story tower on the west side of the facility.

It also holds the distinction of being the first professional football stadium in the United States to open with a LEED Gold Certification. The highly sustainable venue features a 27,000-square-foot solar terrace green roof and an advanced water recycling system that handles roughly 85% of the facility’s total water usage.