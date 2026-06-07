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What 2026 World Cup games will be played in Dallas?

Everything is bigger in Texas they say, and the Dallas Stadium being one of the most prominent venues in the 2026 World Cup is a proof of that.

General view of AT&T Stadium
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesGeneral view of AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Stadium is one of the main stadiums for the 2026 World Cup. In fact, it will be the venue with more matches in the tournament, as it’ll host nine of the 104 games played across 16 stadiums in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Rebranded as the Dallas Stadium due to sponsorship constraints, the otherwise known AT&T Stadium is a larger-than-life venue that will host not only nine matches, but also four of them will be knockout stage games.

Group Stage:
June 14: Netherlands vs Japan
June 17: England vs Croatia
June 22: Argentina vs Austria
June 25: Japan vs Sweden
June 27: Jordan vs Argentina

Knockout Stage:
June 30: Round of 32 (Group E Second Place vs Group I Second Place)
July 3: Round of 32 (Group D Second Place vs Group G Second place)
July 6: Round of 16
July 14: Semifinal

Dallas Stadium’s capacity and features

The Dallas Stadium is capable of hosting 80.000 spectators. The venue usually serves as the Dallas Cowboys home in the NFL. For the World Cup, it will use a specialized blend of Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass for the 2026 World Cup.

Among the most notable features, the Dallas Stadium is the first venue in the world to utilize suspended LED grow lights to maintain the natural grass. It also features a retractable roof and one of the largest video boards in the world hung at the center of the stadium.

See also

How many and which 2026 World Cup games will be played in Los Angeles?

Dallas Stadium history and modifications

Opened in 2009, the Dallas Stadium replaced the Texas Stadium. It cost around $1.3 billion to build and features the world’s longest continuous single arch span. It is located in Arlington.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium needed to meet FIFA’s broader pitch requirements. Hence, several field-level luxury suites in all four corners of the field had to be removed for the tournament.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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