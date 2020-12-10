Ver EN VIVO The Game Awards 2020 - Horario, Stream y Nominados
No te pierdas la gala más importante de la industria gamer.
La gala de The Game Awards 2020 ya se ha transformado en un clásico en la industria de los videojuegos. Allí no sólo se premia a todos los que se han destacado en el mundo de los juegos y de los Esports en el año, sino que se presentan nuevos juegos cada año.
Geoff Keighley, anfitrión y presentador principal del evento nos ha confirmado que este 10 de diciembre veremos hasta 20 nuevos estrenos mundiales de videojuegos, en conjunto a las revelaciones sobre juegos ya existentes. A continuación te contamos todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el evento:
FECHA Y HORA
The Game Awards 2020 se llevará a cabo este jueves 10 de diciembre en el siguiente horario en los respectivos países:
México: 17:30hs (Pre-Show) 18:00 (Evento Central)
Colombia, Perú, Ecuador y Panamá: 18:30hs (Pre-Show) 19:00 (Evento Central)
Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico: 19:30hs (Pre-Show) 20:00 (Evento Central)
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay Uruguay y Brasil: 20:30hs (Pre-Show) 21:00 (Evento Central)
Estados Unidos: 15:30hs (Pre-Show) 16:00 (Evento Central) [PT] / 18:30hs (Pre-Show) 19:00 (Evento Central) [ET]
DONDE VERLO
El evento contará con varias retransmiciones, pero la oficial será la del canal de YouTube de The Game Awards 2020 y contará con resolución de hasta 4K para verlo.
PREMIOS Y NOMINADOS
JUEGO DEL AÑO
En reconocimiento a un juego que entrega la mejor experiencia absoluta en todos los campos creativos y técnicos.
• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Doom Eternal
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
En reconocimiento a una extraordinaria visión creativa e innovación en la dirección y diseño de juego.
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• Half-Life: Alyx
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR NARRATIVA
En reconocimiento a una extraordinaria historia y desarrollo narrativo en un juego.
• 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
En reconocimiento al logro creativo y/o técnico en el diseño artístico y animación.
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR AMBIENTACIÓN Y MÚSICA
En reconocimiento a una música extraordinaria, inclusión de orquesta, canción original y/o soundtrack licenciado.
• Doom Eternal
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Hades
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
En reconocimiento al mejor audio dentro del juego y diseño de sonido.
• Doom Eternal
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Ghost of Tsushima:
• Resident Evil 3
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
Otorgado al individuo con mejor actuación de voz, movimiento y/o performance.
• Ashley Johnson como Ellie (The Last of Us Part 2)
• Laura Bailey como Abby (The Last of Us Part 2)
• Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
• Logan Cunningham como Hades (Hades)
• Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales (Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
MEJOR JUEGO DE IMPACTO
En reconocimiento a un juego que provoca reflexión con un mensaje o significado social.
• If Found... (Dreamfell)
• Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
• Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
• Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
• Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
MEJOR JUEGO EN CURSO
Otorgado a un juego con un desarrollo extraordinario de contenido que evoluciona la experiencia del jugador a lo largo del tiempo.
• Apex Legends
• Call of Duty: Warzone
• Destiny 2
• Fortnite
• No Man's Sky
MEJOR JUEGO INDIE
En reconocimiento a un logro técnico y creativo extraordinario en el desarrollo de un juego por fuera del sistema de distribuidores tradicionales.
• Carrion
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Hades
• Spelunky 2
• Spiritfarer
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
En reconocimiento al mejor juego para dispositivos móviles.
• Among Us
• Call of Duty Mobile
• Genshin Impact
• Legends of Runeterra
• Pokémon Café Mix
MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD
En reconocimiento a un juego con un extraordinario soporte a la comunidad; transparencia y respuesta, incluso de su actividad en redes sociales y actualizaciones de juego.
• Apex Legends
• Destiny 2
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Fortnite
• No Man's Sky
• VALORANT
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
En reconocimiento a la mejor experiencia de juego jugable en realidad virtual o aumentada, sin importar la plataforma.
• Dreams
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Marve's Iron-Man VR
• Star Wars: Squadrons
• The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
MEJOR INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
En reconocimiento al Software o Hardware que acciona con contenido añadido, tecnología o características que ayuden a que el juego sea jugado y disfrutado por una audiencia aún mayor.
• Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
• Grounded
• Hyperdot
• The Last of Us Part 2
• Watch Dogs: Legion
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
• Doom Eternal
• Hades
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Nioh 2
• Streets of Rage
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
• Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Genshin Impact
• Persona 5 Royal
• Wasteland 3
• Yakuza: Like a Dragon
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA
• Granblue Fantasy: Versus
• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
• One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
• Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
• Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late
MEJOR JUEGO PARA LA FAMILIA
• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time!
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
• Minecraft Dungeons
• Paper Mario: The Origami King
MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN Y ESTRATEGIA
• Crusader Kings III
• Desperados III
• Gears Tactics
• Microsoft Flight Simulator
• Xcom: Chimera Squad
MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS/DEPORTIVO
• DiRT 5
• F1 2020
• FIFA 21
• NBA 2K21
• Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR
• Among Us
• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Call of Duty: Warzone
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• VALORANT
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
• Alanah Pearce
• Jay Ann Lopez
• Nickmercs
• TimTheTatman
• Valkyrae
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT
• Carrion
• Mortal Shield
• Raji: An Ancient Epic
• Röki
• Phasmophobia
MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
• Ian "Crimsix" Porter (Call of Duty)
• Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
• Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (League of Legends)
• Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
• Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
• Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
• Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (Overwatch League)
• Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (League of Legends)
• Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min (League of Legends)
• Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (Call of Duty)
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
• Blast Premier: Spring 2020 - Finales Europeas (CS:GO)
• Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
• IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
• Worlds 2020 (League of Legends)
• Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
• Fortnite
• League of Legends
• VALORANT
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS
• Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
• Alex "Machine" Richardson
• Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
• James "Dash" Patterson
• Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
• DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
• Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
• G2 Esports (League of Legends)
• San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
• Team Secret (DOTA 2)
