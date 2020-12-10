arrow_downward
gamer spoiler run motor
search

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

search
close
Ver EN VIVO The Game Awards 2020 - Horario, Stream y Nominados

Gamer The Game Awards 2020

Ver EN VIVO The Game Awards 2020 - Horario, Stream y Nominados

No te pierdas la gala más importante de la industria gamer.

Bolavip
Por: Germán Celsan

Ver EN VIVO The Game Awards 2020 - Horario, Stream y Nominados

Ver EN VIVO The Game Awards 2020 - Horario, Stream y Nominados

La gala de The Game Awards 2020 ya se ha transformado en un clásico en la industria de los videojuegos. Allí no sólo se premia a todos los que se han destacado en el mundo de los juegos y de los Esports en el año, sino que se presentan nuevos juegos cada año.

Geoff Keighley, anfitrión y presentador principal del evento nos ha confirmado que este 10 de diciembre veremos hasta 20 nuevos estrenos mundiales de videojuegos, en conjunto a las revelaciones sobre juegos ya existentes. A continuación te contamos todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el evento:

FECHA Y HORA

The Game Awards 2020 se llevará a cabo este jueves 10 de diciembre en el siguiente horario en los respectivos países:

México: 17:30hs (Pre-Show) 18:00 (Evento Central)
Colombia, Perú, Ecuador y Panamá:  18:30hs (Pre-Show) 19:00 (Evento Central)
Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico:  19:30hs (Pre-Show) 20:00 (Evento Central)
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay Uruguay y Brasil:  20:30hs (Pre-Show) 21:00 (Evento Central)
Estados Unidos: 15:30hs (Pre-Show) 16:00 (Evento Central) [PT] / 18:30hs (Pre-Show) 19:00 (Evento Central) [ET]

DONDE VERLO

El evento contará con varias retransmiciones, pero la oficial será la del canal de YouTube de The Game Awards 2020 y contará con resolución de hasta 4K para verlo.

PREMIOS Y NOMINADOS

JUEGO DEL AÑO

En reconocimiento a un juego que entrega la mejor experiencia absoluta en todos los campos creativos y técnicos.

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Doom Eternal
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• The Last of Us Part 2 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO

En reconocimiento a una extraordinaria visión creativa e innovación en la dirección y diseño de juego.

• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• Half-Life: Alyx
• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR NARRATIVA

En reconocimiento a una extraordinaria historia y desarrollo narrativo en un juego.

• 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• The Last of Us Part 2 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

En reconocimiento al logro creativo y/o técnico en el diseño artístico y animación.

• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR AMBIENTACIÓN Y MÚSICA

En reconocimiento a una música extraordinaria, inclusión de orquesta, canción original y/o soundtrack licenciado.

• Doom Eternal
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Hades
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

En reconocimiento al mejor audio dentro del juego y diseño de sonido.

• Doom Eternal
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Ghost of Tsushima:
• Resident Evil 3
• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

Otorgado al individuo con mejor actuación de voz, movimiento y/o performance.

• Ashley Johnson como Ellie (The Last of Us Part 2)
• Laura Bailey como Abby (The Last of Us Part 2)
• Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
• Logan Cunningham como Hades (Hades)
• Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales (Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

MEJOR JUEGO DE IMPACTO

En reconocimiento a un juego que provoca reflexión con un mensaje o significado social.

• If Found... (Dreamfell)
• Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
• Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
• Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
• Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

MEJOR JUEGO EN CURSO 

Otorgado a un juego con un desarrollo extraordinario de contenido que evoluciona la experiencia del jugador a lo largo del tiempo.

• Apex Legends
• Call of Duty: Warzone
• Destiny 2
• Fortnite
• No Man's Sky

MEJOR JUEGO INDIE

En reconocimiento a un logro técnico y creativo extraordinario en el desarrollo de un juego por fuera del sistema de distribuidores tradicionales.

• Carrion
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Hades
• Spelunky 2
• Spiritfarer

MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES

En reconocimiento al mejor juego para dispositivos móviles.

• Among Us
• Call of Duty Mobile
• Genshin Impact
• Legends of Runeterra
• Pokémon Café Mix

MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD

En reconocimiento a un juego con un extraordinario soporte a la comunidad; transparencia y respuesta, incluso de su actividad en redes sociales y actualizaciones de juego.

• Apex Legends
• Destiny 2
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Fortnite
• No Man's Sky
• VALORANT

MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR

En reconocimiento a la mejor experiencia de juego jugable en realidad virtual o aumentada, sin importar la plataforma.

• Dreams
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Marve's Iron-Man VR
• Star Wars: Squadrons
• The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

MEJOR INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

En reconocimiento al Software o Hardware que acciona con contenido añadido, tecnología o características que ayuden a que el juego sea jugado y disfrutado por una audiencia aún mayor.

• Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
• Grounded
• Hyperdot
• The Last of Us Part 2
• Watch Dogs: Legion

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

• Doom Eternal
• Hades
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Nioh 2
• Streets of Rage

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

• Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL

• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Genshin Impact
• Persona 5 Royal
• Wasteland 3
• Yakuza: Like a Dragon

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA

• Granblue Fantasy: Versus
• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
• One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
• Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
• Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late

MEJOR JUEGO PARA LA FAMILIA

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time!
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
• Minecraft Dungeons
• Paper Mario: The Origami King

MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN Y ESTRATEGIA

• Crusader Kings III
• Desperados III
• Gears Tactics
• Microsoft Flight Simulator
• Xcom: Chimera Squad

MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS/DEPORTIVO

• DiRT 5
• F1 2020
• FIFA 21
• NBA 2K21
• Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR

• Among Us
• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Call of Duty: Warzone
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• VALORANT

CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO

• Alanah Pearce
• Jay Ann Lopez
• Nickmercs
• TimTheTatman
• Valkyrae

MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT

• Carrion
• Mortal Shield
• Raji: An Ancient Epic
• Röki
• Phasmophobia

MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

• Ian "Crimsix" Porter (Call of Duty)
• Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
• Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (League of Legends)
• Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
• Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

• Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
• Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (Overwatch League)
• Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (League of Legends)
• Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min (League of Legends)
• Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (Call of Duty)

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

• Blast Premier: Spring 2020 - Finales Europeas (CS:GO)
• Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
• IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
• Worlds 2020 (League of Legends)
• Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
• Fortnite
• League of Legends
• VALORANT

MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS

• Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
• Alex "Machine" Richardson
• Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
• James "Dash" Patterson
• Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

• DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
• Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
• G2 Esports (League of Legends)
• San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
• Team Secret (DOTA 2)
 

Temas:

Lee También

The Game Awards 2020

Ver EN VIVO The Game Awards 2020 - Horario, Stream y Nominados
Free Fire

Cómo jugar el nuevo modo Carrera Cósmica de Free Fire
Fortnite

Cómo colocar la prueba incriminatoria en Rincón Rencoroso o Industrias Inodoras en Fortnite
League of Legends

Boca se suma a la Liga Master Flow de League of Legends para el 2021

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones