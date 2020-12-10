Todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2020
Conoce todos los premiados de la gran gala de la industria de los videojuegos y deportes electrónicos.
La gala de The Game Awards 2020 se lleva a cabo este jueves 10 de diciembre y los juegos, desarrolladores y personalidades del mundo de los videojuegos y deportes electrónicos están siendo premiados.
Watch #TheGameAwards live on Twitter, Thursday starting at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. Set a reminder below:https://t.co/wHpPNn8vhV— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2020
A continuación compartimos los ganadores en cada categoría:
PRESHOW
MEJOR AMBIENTACIÓN Y MÚSICA: Final Fantasy VII Remake
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA: The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT: Phasmophobia
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS: League of Legends
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS: Worlds 2020 (League of Legends)
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS: G2 Esports
MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS: • Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
EVENTO PRINCIPAL
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN: Laura Bailey como Abby (The Last of Us Part 2)
MEJOR JUEGO EN CURSO: No Man's Sky
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE: Ghost of Tsushima
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN: Hades
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR: Half-Life: Alyx
MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS/DEPORTES: Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
JUEGO MÁS ANTICIPADO: Elden Ring (voto de la comunidad)
MEJOR NARRATIVA: The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR JUEGO DE IMPACTO: Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Nota en desarrollo...
CATEGORÍAS Y NOMINADOS
JUEGO DEL AÑO
En reconocimiento a un juego que entrega la mejor experiencia absoluta en todos los campos creativos y técnicos.
• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Doom Eternal
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
En reconocimiento a una extraordinaria visión creativa e innovación en la dirección y diseño de juego.
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• Half-Life: Alyx
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR NARRATIVA
En reconocimiento a una extraordinaria historia y desarrollo narrativo en un juego.
• 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
En reconocimiento al logro creativo y/o técnico en el diseño artístico y animación.
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Hades
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR AMBIENTACIÓN Y MÚSICA
En reconocimiento a una música extraordinaria, inclusión de orquesta, canción original y/o soundtrack licenciado.
• Doom Eternal
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Hades
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
En reconocimiento al mejor audio dentro del juego y diseño de sonido.
• Doom Eternal
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Ghost of Tsushima:
• Resident Evil 3
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
Otorgado al individuo con mejor actuación de voz, movimiento y/o performance.
• Ashley Johnson como Ellie (The Last of Us Part 2)
• Laura Bailey como Abby (The Last of Us Part 2)
• Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
• Logan Cunningham como Hades (Hades)
• Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales (Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
MEJOR JUEGO DE IMPACTO
En reconocimiento a un juego que provoca reflexión con un mensaje o significado social.
• If Found... (Dreamfell)
• Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
• Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
• Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
• Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
MEJOR JUEGO EN CURSO
Otorgado a un juego con un desarrollo extraordinario de contenido que evoluciona la experiencia del jugador a lo largo del tiempo.
• Apex Legends
• Call of Duty: Warzone
• Destiny 2
• Fortnite
• No Man's Sky
MEJOR JUEGO INDIE
En reconocimiento a un logro técnico y creativo extraordinario en el desarrollo de un juego por fuera del sistema de distribuidores tradicionales.
• Carrion
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Hades
• Spelunky 2
• Spiritfarer
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
En reconocimiento al mejor juego para dispositivos móviles.
• Among Us
• Call of Duty Mobile
• Genshin Impact
• Legends of Runeterra
• Pokémon Café Mix
MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD
En reconocimiento a un juego con un extraordinario soporte a la comunidad; transparencia y respuesta, incluso de su actividad en redes sociales y actualizaciones de juego.
• Apex Legends
• Destiny 2
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Fortnite
• No Man's Sky
• VALORANT
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
En reconocimiento a la mejor experiencia de juego jugable en realidad virtual o aumentada, sin importar la plataforma.
• Dreams
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Marve's Iron-Man VR
• Star Wars: Squadrons
• The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
MEJOR INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
En reconocimiento al Software o Hardware que acciona con contenido añadido, tecnología o características que ayuden a que el juego sea jugado y disfrutado por una audiencia aún mayor.
• Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
• Grounded
• Hyperdot
• The Last of Us Part 2
• Watch Dogs: Legion
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
• Doom Eternal
• Hades
• Half-Life: Alyx
• Nioh 2
• Streets of Rage
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
• Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
• Ori and The Will of The Wisps
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• The Last of Us Part 2
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
• Final Fantasy VII Remake
• Genshin Impact
• Persona 5 Royal
• Wasteland 3
• Yakuza: Like a Dragon
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA
• Granblue Fantasy: Versus
• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
• One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
• Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
• Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late
MEJOR JUEGO PARA LA FAMILIA
• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time!
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
• Minecraft Dungeons
• Paper Mario: The Origami King
MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN Y ESTRATEGIA
• Crusader Kings III
• Desperados III
• Gears Tactics
• Microsoft Flight Simulator
• Xcom: Chimera Squad
MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS/DEPORTIVO
• DiRT 5
• F1 2020
• FIFA 21
• NBA 2K21
• Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR
• Among Us
• Animal Crossing: New Horizons
• Call of Duty: Warzone
• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
• VALORANT
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
• Alanah Pearce
• Jay Ann Lopez
• Nickmercs
• TimTheTatman
• Valkyrae
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT
• Carrion
• Mortal Shield
• Raji: An Ancient Epic
• Röki
• Phasmophobia
MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
• Ian "Crimsix" Porter (Call of Duty)
• Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
• Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (League of Legends)
• Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
• Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
• Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
• Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (Overwatch League)
• Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (League of Legends)
• Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min (League of Legends)
• Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (Call of Duty)
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
• Blast Premier: Spring 2020 - Finales Europeas (CS:GO)
• Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
• IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
• Worlds 2020 (League of Legends)
• Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
• Fortnite
• League of Legends
• VALORANT
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS
• Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
• Alex "Machine" Richardson
• Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
• James "Dash" Patterson
• Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
• DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
• Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
• G2 Esports (League of Legends)
• San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
• Team Secret (DOTA 2)
