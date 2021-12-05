Una nueva semana finalizó y con ello el NBA 2K22 actualizò sus Ratings de acuerdo al rendimiento de los jugadores en la actual temporada de la NBA. En ésta tercera actualización hemos visto varios cambios en algunos de los principales jugadores.
Lo más destacado es la caída de Rating de Kevin Durant, de 97 a 96, dejando a Stephen Curry como el único jugador con 97 de valoración. Trae Young y Devin Booker entran al club de jugadores con valoración de 90. Otro de los destacados fue Draymond Green, que subió 3 puntos, llegando a 83 de valoración general.
Estos son los cambios en los Ratings del NBA 2K22:
Atlanta Hawks
• Trae Young: 90 OVR (+1)
• Clint Capela: 84 OVR (+1)
• Cameron Reddish: 78 OVR (+1)
• Kevin Huerter: 75 OVR (+1)
• Louis Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
Brooklyn Nets
• Kevin Durant: 96 OVR (-1)
• Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (+1)
Boston Celtics
• Jaylen Brown: 86 OVR (-1)
• Enes Kanter: 78 OVR (+2)
• Marcus Smart: 77 OVR (+1)
• Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
• Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+2)
• Payton Pritchard: 72 OVR (-1)
• Juan Hernangómez: 72 OVR (-2)
Charlotte Hornets
• Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (-1)
• Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (+2)
• Kelly Oubre Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)
Chicago Bulls
• DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (-1)
• Lonzo Ball: 83 OVR (+1)
• Alex Caruso: 80 OVR (+1)
• Coby White: 76 OVR (-2)
• Javonte Green: 75 OVR (-1)
Cleveland Cavaliers
• Jarrett Allen: 85 OVR (+1)
• Darius Garland: 84 OVR (+1)
• Lauri Markkanen: 80 OVR (+2)
• Kevin Love: 79 OVR (+1)
• Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (-3)
Dallas Mavericks
• Kristaps Porziņģis: 85 OVR (+2)
• Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)
• Moses Brown: 74 OVR (-3)
Denver Nuggets
• Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (+1)
• Facundo Campazzo: 75 OVR (+1)
• Nah'Shon Hyland: 75 OVR (+1)
• Jeff Green: 74 OVR (+1)
Detroit Pistons
• Cade Cunningham: 78 OVR (-2)
• Saddiq Bey: 78 OVR (-2)
• Isaiah Stewart: 77 OVR (-1)
• Hamidou Diallo: 74 OVR (+2)
• Josh Jackson: 74 OVR (-1)
Golden State Warriors
• Draymond Green: 83 OVR (+3)
• Andrew Wiggins: 82 OVR (+1)
• Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (+1)
• Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+1)
Houston Rockets
• Christian Wood: 83 OVR (+1)
• Jalen Green: 78 OVR (-1)
• Jae'Sean Tate: 78 OVR (+1)
• Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (-1)
• Kevin Porter Jr.: 76 OVR (+1)
• Garrison Mathews: 74 OVR (+1)
• Daniel Theis: 74 OVR (-1)
Indiana Pacers
• Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (-2)
• Jeremy Lamb: 77 OVR (+1)
• Torrey Craig: 77 OVR (+1)
• Chris Duarte: 77 OVR (-1)
• Kelan Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
• Justin Holiday: 73 OVR (+1)
• Goga Bitadze: 72 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Clippers
• Isaiah Hartenstein: 77 OVR (+1)
• Eric Bledsoe: 76 OVR (-1)
• Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)
• Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-1)
• Serge Ibaka: 75 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Lakers
• Anthony Davis: 92 OVR (-1)
• Talen Horton-Tucker: 77 OVR (-1)
• Malik Monk: 74 OVR (-1)
• Wayne Ellington: 72 OVR (-1)
Memphis Grizzlies
• Jaren Jackson Jr.: 82 OVR (+2)
• Desmond Bane: 80 OVR (+3)
• Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+2)
• Kyle Anderson: 78 OVR (-1)
• Tyus Jones: 77 OVR (+1)
• Brandon Clarke: 77 OVR (+1)
Miami Heat
• Bam Adebayo: 86 OVR (-1)
• Dewayne Dedmon: 76 OVR (+1)
• Gabe Vincent: 75 OVR (+5)
• Caleb Martin: 75 OVR (+2)
Milwaukee Bucks
• Khris Middleton: 85 OVR (-2)
• Bobby Portis Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)
• Pat Connaughton: 79 OVR (+2)
• George Hill: 73 OVR (-1)
• Rodney Hood: 71 OVR (-1)
Minnesota Timberwolves
• Anthony Edwards: 85 OVR (+1)
• D'Angelo Russell: 82 OVR (+2)
• Jarred Vanderbilt: 77 OVR (+1)
New Orleans Pelicans
• Brandon Ingram: 83 OVR (-1)
• Devonte Graham: 79 OVR (-1)
• Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (-1)
• Herbert Jones: 73 OVR (+1)
• Garrett Temple: 72 OVR (-1)
New York Knicks
• Julius Randle: 84 OVR (-2)
• R.J. Barrett: 82 OVR (-1)
• Alec Burks: 79 OVR (+2)
• Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (+1)
• Kemba Walker: 79 OVR (-1)
• Evan Fournier: 77 OVR (-1)
• Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (-1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
• Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (+1)
• Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 75 OVR (+2)
• Ty Jerome: 74 OVR (+2)
Orlando Magic
• R.J. Hampton: 75 OVR (+2)
• Gary Harris: 74 OVR (+1)
Philadelphia 76ers
• Tobias Harris: 86 OVR (-1)
• Tyrese Maxey: 81 OVR (+1)
• Matisse Thybulle: 78 OVR (+2)
• Danny Green: 78 OVR (+1)
• Furkan Korkmaz: 76 OVR (-2)
Phoenix Suns
• Devin Booker: 90 OVR (+1)
• Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (+2)
Portland Trail Blazers
• Jusuf Nurkić: 83 OVR (+1)
San Antonio Spurs
• Lonnie Walker IV: 74 OVR (-2)
Sacramento Kings
• Harrison Barnes: 82 OVR (-1)
• Tristan Thompson: 78 OVR (+1)
• Chimezie Metu: 73 OVR (-1)
Toronto Raptors
• Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (+1)
• Gary Trent Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
• Khem Birch: 77 OVR (+1)
Utah Jazz
• Donovan Mitchell: 88 OVR (-1)
• Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+1)
• Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (+2)
• Trent Forrest: 70 OVR (+1)
Washington Wizards
• Spencer Dinwiddie: 82 OVR (-1)
• Daniel Gafford: 79 OVR (+1)
• Kyle Kuzma: 79 OVR (-1)
• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 76 OVR (+1)
• Deni Avdija: 76 OVR (+1)
• Raul Neto: 74 OVR (-1)