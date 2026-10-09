Sunderland vs. Brighton en vivo: dónde ver por TV y streaming online, por la jornada 6 de la Premier League

Brighton visita a Sunderland este sábado 10 de octubre por la sexta jornada de la Premier League.
La tabla los separa: uno pelea en la zona alta y el otro necesita sumar para escalar posiciones.
Horario del partido
- México: 08:00 hs
Por dónde ver el partido
- México: TNT Sports, Max
- Estados Unidos: Peacock, NBCSN
- Sudamérica: Disney+ Premium
- Centroamérica: Max
- España: DAZN
La actualidad de ambos equipos
Sunderland perdió 3-5 como visitante ante Man City en la fecha anterior. Sunderland está 14° en la tabla con 4 puntos. Antes perdió 0-2 como local ante Arsenal.
En su último compromiso, Brighton ganó 3-0 como local ante Arsenal. El conjunto marcha 3° con 10 puntos. Antes ganó 5-0 como visitante ante Coventry.
El historial entre Sunderland y Brighton
Sunderland y Brighton se enfrentaron 11 veces en los últimos años: 2 triunfos de Sunderland, 7 de Brighton y 2 empates.
Últimos 10 enfrentamientos
|Fecha
|Partido
|Resultado
|Torneo
|14/03/2026
|Sunderland vs. Brighton
|0-1
|Premier League
|20/12/2025
|Brighton vs. Sunderland
|0-0
|Premier League
|23/08/2011
|Brighton vs. Sunderland
|1-0
|League Cup
|19/02/2005
|Brighton vs. Sunderland
|2-1
|Championship
|30/10/2004
|Sunderland vs. Brighton
|2-0
|Championship
|19/04/1983
|Sunderland vs. Brighton
|1-1
|Premier League
|11/09/1982
|Brighton vs. Sunderland
|3-2
|Premier League
|01/05/1982
|Sunderland vs. Brighton
|3-0
|Premier League
|05/12/1981
|Brighton vs. Sunderland
|2-1
|Premier League
|25/04/1981
|Sunderland vs. Brighton
|1-2
|Premier League
Tabla de posiciones
Todos los partidos de la jornada
- Arsenal vs. Leeds — sábado 10 de octubre, 05:30 hs
- Ipswich Town vs. Fulham — sábado 10 de octubre, 08:00 hs
- Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — sábado 10 de octubre, 08:00 hs
- Aston Villa vs. Brentford — sábado 10 de octubre, 08:00 hs
- Manchester United vs. Tottenham — sábado 10 de octubre, 10:30 hs
- Hull vs. Everton — domingo 11 de octubre, 07:00 hs
- Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest — domingo 11 de octubre, 07:00 hs
- Liverpool vs. Man City — domingo 11 de octubre, 09:30 hs
- Coventry vs. Newcastle — lunes 12 de octubre, 13:00 hs
En síntesis
- Sunderland y Brighton se enfrentan este sábado 10 de octubre por la jornada 6 de la Premier League.
- El partido se transmitirá por TNT Sports y Max.
- Sunderland suma 4 puntos en el torneo.
- Brighton suma 10 puntos en el torneo.