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Premier League

Sunderland vs. Brighton en vivo: dónde ver por TV y streaming online, por la jornada 6 de la Premier League

Sunderland y Brighton se enfrentan este sábado 10 de octubre, por la jornada 6 de la Premier League. Los detalles de la televisación.

Sunderland vs. Albion, Premier League
Sunderland vs. Albion, Premier League

Brighton visita a Sunderland este sábado 10 de octubre por la sexta jornada de la Premier League.

La tabla los separa: uno pelea en la zona alta y el otro necesita sumar para escalar posiciones.

Horario del partido

  • México: 08:00 hs

Por dónde ver el partido

  • México: TNT Sports, Max
  • Estados Unidos: Peacock, NBCSN
  • Sudamérica: Disney+ Premium
  • Centroamérica: Max
  • España: DAZN
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La actualidad de ambos equipos

Sunderland perdió 3-5 como visitante ante Man City en la fecha anterior. Sunderland está 14° en la tabla con 4 puntos. Antes perdió 0-2 como local ante Arsenal.

En su último compromiso, Brighton ganó 3-0 como local ante Arsenal. El conjunto marcha 3° con 10 puntos. Antes ganó 5-0 como visitante ante Coventry.

El historial entre Sunderland y Brighton

Sunderland y Brighton se enfrentaron 11 veces en los últimos años: 2 triunfos de Sunderland, 7 de Brighton y 2 empates.

Últimos 10 enfrentamientos

FechaPartidoResultadoTorneo
14/03/2026Sunderland vs. Brighton0-1Premier League
20/12/2025Brighton vs. Sunderland0-0Premier League
23/08/2011Brighton vs. Sunderland1-0League Cup
19/02/2005Brighton vs. Sunderland2-1Championship
30/10/2004Sunderland vs. Brighton2-0Championship
19/04/1983Sunderland vs. Brighton1-1Premier League
11/09/1982Brighton vs. Sunderland3-2Premier League
01/05/1982Sunderland vs. Brighton3-0Premier League
05/12/1981Brighton vs. Sunderland2-1Premier League
25/04/1981Sunderland vs. Brighton1-2Premier League

Tabla de posiciones

Todos los partidos de la jornada

  • Arsenal vs. Leeds — sábado 10 de octubre, 05:30 hs
  • Ipswich Town vs. Fulham — sábado 10 de octubre, 08:00 hs
  • Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — sábado 10 de octubre, 08:00 hs
  • Aston Villa vs. Brentford — sábado 10 de octubre, 08:00 hs
  • Manchester United vs. Tottenham — sábado 10 de octubre, 10:30 hs
  • Hull vs. Everton — domingo 11 de octubre, 07:00 hs
  • Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest — domingo 11 de octubre, 07:00 hs
  • Liverpool vs. Man City — domingo 11 de octubre, 09:30 hs
  • Coventry vs. Newcastle — lunes 12 de octubre, 13:00 hs

En síntesis

  • Sunderland y Brighton se enfrentan este sábado 10 de octubre por la jornada 6 de la Premier League.
  • El partido se transmitirá por TNT Sports y Max.
  • Sunderland suma 4 puntos en el torneo.
  • Brighton suma 10 puntos en el torneo.
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