Canelo Álvarez deja vacante el título WBO del semipesado que obtuvo ante Kovalev
El boxeador, tal como se preveía, renunciará a su título.
Luego de varios rumores que lo anticipaban, Saúl Álvarez ya no es campeón mundial del peso semipesado.
Luego de su triunfo ante Sergey Kovalev el pasado 1 de noviembre, el mexicano se había convertido en campeón de su cuarta división y reinaba en tres a la vez. Ante tal situación, el pugilista optó por dejar vacante el título, puesto que no puede cumplir con las obligaciones que conlleva (no puede tener otros cinturones de otras entidades en diferentes categorías).
Por lo tanto, Canelo ahora mismo es campeón Franquicia WBC (un título por encima en categoría del mundial), WBA del peso medio y WBA Regular del supermedio.
La decisión del azteca le da más regularidad al título, puesto que no se sabía si lo iba a defender su logro en el corto plazo.
La próxima pelea de Álvarez está prevista para mayo, aunque todavía no se ha revelado en qué peso.
Saúl @canelo Álvarez To Vacate WBO Light Heavyweight Crown, Retain Super Champion Status. Champion Status: In order to comply with the World Boxing Organization’s (“WBO”) prohibition against its champions holding titles from other sanctioning organizations in multiple weight classes, four-division world champion Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and the WBO have reached an agreement for Canelo to vacate the WBO’s Light Heavyweight World Title. Canelo won the WBO title by defeating Sergey Kovalev via 11th-round knockout on Nov. 2, 2019. Canelo will maintain his status and privileges as a WBO Super Champion, including the privilege to be designated mandatory challenger to the WBO titleholder in any division. Canelo said, “I know that my accomplishments in the ring have brought pride to my fans and my country. I have long enjoyed my relationship with the WBO and appreciate all they do to preserve and enhance the sport of boxing. This agreement allows the WBO to have its light heavyweight title contested regularly and allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class.” Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel, president of the WBO, said, “Canelo has already accomplished much in boxing, and is still a young man. When his career is done, he will be regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring, and one of Mexico’s best fighters ever. We look forward to his future fights against rivals at the top of the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and other divisions.” “We completely support the decision made by Canelo Alvarez and the WBO,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Canelo made history by stopping Sergey Kovalev in impressive fashion to become a four-division world champion. Not only did he show that he is a real threat at 175 pounds, but he also demonstrated that he is fully capable of moving across several divisions to look for the most exciting fights for the fans. At the same time, we look forward to continue promoting our other WBO champions such as Patrick Teixeira and Franchon Crews-Dezurn.”
Guardiola reconoció al Real Madrid como el mejor de toda Europa
Klopp, picante tras el sorteo: "No creo que Simeone esté corriendo de alegría...
Comentarios