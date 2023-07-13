The SBC Summit Rio will unite the best executives, influencers, and brands of the gaming industry in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on March 5th until 7th. The mega event is taking place at the Windsor Barra Hotel and will feature 100 speakers, over 2,000 delegates, and 800 operators.

The Brazilian market continues to grow and has been the cornerstone of a strategic effort to bring online gaming to the region for almost a decade.

“I absolutely love SBC Events, especially SBC Summit Latinoamérica! The quality of the organization and the incredible sense of community among attendees is truly amazing. As a Brazilian-focused operator, actively expanding our presence in the region and supporting local clubs, having a dedicated event for Brazil is beyond exciting. And with SBC behind it, the event becomes even more priceless. This is all perfectly aligned with our company’s current focus,” said Fellipe Fraga, Chief Business Officer, EstrelaBet.

SBC coming to Brazil in March of 2024

The summit will discuss regulations, localized product offerings, operator-media relationships, sports integrity, data rights, and sponsorship, the event aims to bring together locally based and international senior executives with valuable insights into the Brazilian market.

Participants will gain firsthand knowledge from industry speakers representing diverse perspectives, empowering them to make informed decisions in this rapidly evolving market.

Simon Hovmand-Stilling, CEO, Better Collective South America, said: “It’s truly fantastic news to have a dedicated event exclusively for Brazil, which we perceive as one of the most significant market opportunities for Better Collective.

“Apart from signing Jairzinho, a three-time football champion for the Brazilian national team, as our Brand Ambassador, we have also already established an office in Rio, positioning ourselves in close proximity to potential partners and the local community. “SBC Summit Rio grants us an invaluable opportunity to delve into the intricacies of this market.”

