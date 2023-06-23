With 10,000 delegates, 450 expert speakers and 300 exhibitors, the SBC Summit in Barcelona is going to be one of the biggest gaming summits of the year. Aside from the number of invitees the floor plan will be one of the biggest ever.

The Fira Montjuïc will consist of 38,000m2 floor space, built to accommodate over 300 industry leading companies. There will be five specialist zones, each with a dedicated stage and exhibitor zone covering the most important topics in the iGaming and sports betting industry, and five dedicated networking meetups, areas for meetings and our famous SBC networking evening parties.

Some of the main keynote speakers at the event will be Matthew Ball, Daniel Taylor, Bill Mummery & Erik Backlund. The SBC Summits are designed to create the best ambiance to meet and greet many in the igaming industry.

SBC Summit Barcelona information

The SBC Summit Barcelona will tackle subjects such as the Asian and African markets, as well as other markets of Europe and the Americas. The conference will also examine the opportunities in the Latin American markets on the marketing and sponsorship front.

The conference will also tackle the future of sports betting, while analyzing the success cases of many of the biggest brands in sports betting on the market. These and many other subjects will be covered at the SBC Summit in Barcelona in September, to sign up click here!