Following a great inaugural experience last year, SBC Summit Latinoamérica will be back in Florida on 1-3 November, 2022, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

In another great step for the sports betting and gaming industry in the region, SBC Summit Latinoamérica will return to Florida on November 1-3, 2022. This time, the fascinating event is set to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The second edition of the event will once again feature the biggest names of the industry, bringing together executives and products specialists from sports betting, sports betting, igaming, land-based casino, and lottery businesses that already operate in Latin America, as well as companies who are targeting the opportunities created by the spread of regulation.

SBC Summit Latinoamérica will include three nights of networking events in which the latest industry technology and games will be explored and a high-level conference will gather the industry experts. All of that in the shadow of the iconic Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel. On top of that, the Summit's concluding night coincides with the second annual SBC Awards Latinoamérica.

SBC Summit Latinoamérica moves to new Florida home in 2022 for its second edition

“The potential offered by many of the markets in Latin America has generated a real buzz in the international betting and gaming industry, with operators and suppliers all seeing the region as a huge growth area as regulation is rolled out. SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2022 will be a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable insights from local market experts, connect with the key players in both established and emerging markets, and also to have some fun in the spectacular setting of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino,” said Cristian Robalino, VP Marketing, Americas for SBC.

The inaugural SBC Summit Latinoamérica was also held in Miami last year. Even though attendance was limited by Covid-related travel restrictions, 500 industry professionals attended the event to share knowledge and make business in a memorable experience.

On that occasion, the centerpiece of the event was a star-studded conference which featured senior executives from Betcris, RETAbet, Entain, Betsson Group, Apuesta Total, La Tinka, Logrand Entertainment Group, and Rivalo, as well as representatives from FIFA, Facebook, SECAP, and the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission.

This year, the Summit will be even bigger. The 2022 event will double in size and therefore open more business opportunities and chances to connect with the industry professionals within Latin America.

The highlight of the event will be a high-level conference again, which is set to explore some of the big aspects in both established regulated markets and the territories moving towards regulated gambling.

The executives, regulators, legal experts, and technology specialists on the speaker lineup will also give an insight into the most promising emerging opportunities in the region, the most productive localized player engagement strategies, and the next generation of sportsbook, casino, and lottery products.

To get more information about how to attend the event, visit the SBC Summit Latinoamérica website.